City clamps down on illegal party spaces

The City of Newburgh has launched an effort to clamp down on illegal event spaces. The initiative follows two fatal shootings at parties held in spaces that were not up to city code.

“The intention is to ensure safety at large events and parties in Newburgh,” city Planner Alexandra Church said.

A joint effort by city planning, codes, fire and police, the project focuses on preventing events from being held in uninspected spaces.

The city is urging property owners and event hosts to reach out to the city’s Department of Code Compliance to make sure spaces are in compliance before events or parties occur. Information and inspections are provided free of charge.

Recent shooting incidents have highlighted the dangers posed by parties held in illicit spaces. “They were both held at illegal spaces,” said Church, pointing to two parties that resulted in the deaths of three young adults in the last six months.

The first was a Halloween party, held at 119 Broadway on Oct. 30. Seven people were injured when a shooter shot into a crowd of partygoers, many of them teenagers. Two young women died from their injuries. “There wasn’t adequate emergency exits or lighting,” said Church. “People had a hard time getting out once the violence occurred.”

The backdoor was “inoperable” at the party space that night, said William Horton, city assistant fire chief for fire prevention. “If someone had gone in there with a Molotov cocktail instead of gun and threw it into the front door, most people at the party would have died,” Horton said. “That is how dangerous some of these parties can be.”

Another shooter at a Valentine party at 253 South William Street in February injured four people. A 24-year-old man was killed in the shooting incident. “Neither of the spaces had proper exits,” said Church.

Both parties happened within weeks of a huge fire that took place in Oakland, California, where 36 people lost their lives at a warehouse dance party. The building was later found to have multiple safety-code violations, including no clear paths to exits. It was the deadliest fire in the U.S. in the last decade.

Among other requirements, party and event spaces in the City of Newburgh are required to have working doors, emergency lighting in case of power outages and more than one exit, said Horton.

“Property owners must ensure that their certificate of occupancy includes an assembly use prior to any events taking place…” the City of Newburgh Fire Department states.

Horton noted the majority of buildings in the City of Newburgh are not legal assembly spaces, he said. “Sometimes the host or business owner does not realize the building is not designed for it,” Horton said.

The city recognizes that art and cultural events are critical to development, Horton added. “Some of these parties are essential to the community,” he said.

“We’re not looking to shine a poor light or increase fines. Our goal is safety. We want people to ask questions. Maybe we can prevent another tragedy.”

For questions or to make an appointment for a free inspection of a planned event space, contact the City of Newburgh Department of Code Compliance at 845-569-7400 – or call the City of Newburgh Fire Department at 562-1212.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com