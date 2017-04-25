Contaminants at the air base

The City of Newburgh is slowly recovering from PFOS contamination of its drinking-water supply at Washington Lake. Manufactured in the U.S. until 2000, the chemical was used in Scotchgard products and non-stick cookware.

It was also a key ingredient in fire foam used at Stewart Air National Guard Base, where the chemical seeped into water and soil. Pooling in a stormwater retention pond near the air base, the chemical flowed downhill to pollute the city’s drinking water.

In this series, the Mid Hudson Times investigates the water crisis, the ongoing cleanup and the source of the pollution at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

The departure drop-off area at Stewart International Airport was moderately busy on a recent Friday night. A handful of backpacked teenagers hung out in the airport waiting area.

A JetBlue plane landed smoothly from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was followed closely by an Emirates plane, also from Florida.

The planes landed close to an area of the runway where, in 1996, a FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing after a fire erupted in-flight.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the cargo contained “radioactive” materials, and “flammable liquids, corrosive materials, infectious substances, materials that were spontaneously combustible and magnetized.”

The fire, described as “unknown in origin,” was extinguished with PFOS-containing fire foam.

Declared a state Superfund site

Stewart Air National Guard Base is home to the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard. The base is located at Stewart International Airport, owned by the New York State Department of Transportation and operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

In 1930, Samuel L. Stewart donated 200 acres of land to the City of Newburgh to use as an airport. “In 1939, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point built the first airfield at Stewart for cadet aviation training…” the Port Authority states. “In 1948, the airfield became Stewart Air Force Base. It was deactivated and acquired by the State of New York in 1970.”

Commercial airlines began to offer passenger service at the airport in 1989. The Port Authority took over operations in 2007. Located in the towns of Newburgh and New Windsor, the airport continues to serve as home to the air base.

Fire foam at the Stewart Air National Guard Base is now believed to be the primary source of the PFOS contamination of the City of Newburgh drinking-water reservoir at Washington Lake, nearby private wells and tributaries.

“DEC’s investigation identified Stewart Air National Guard Base as a significant contributor of PFOS contamination to the Lake Washington watershed,” the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stated in January.

The DEC declared the air base a state Superfund site in August, 2016, “to hold the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for full site clean-up and to recover state resources expended on the response.”

So far, the DOD, the parent agency of the Air National Guard, has remained largely silent.

The motherload

Recreation Pond is located immediately adjacent to the air base. “It’s really a storm-water retention pond for storm water flowing out of Stewart Air Base,” said DEC Region 3 Remedial Bureau Director George Heitzman, speaking at a meeting of the Quassaick Creek Watershed Alliance in January. Heitzman leads the state’s investigation of contamination at the air base.

The DEC measured PFOS at a level of 5,900 parts per trillion – more than 84 times the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s current health advisory level for PFOS – at the site of a drainage outfall pipe at the pond in March, 2016.

Heitzman pointed to a spot slightly north of the pond, where two, separate releases of PFOS concentrate took place at the air base in 1990. He described these combined leaks as the “motherload” that caused the bulk of the contamination in the watershed.

“It was the concentrate tank that leaked,” said Heitzman, due to a bad gasket and improper opening of valves. “This really is ground zero for foam releases.”

Next, Heitzman pointed to a location that appeared to be within yards of the area where the two releases occurred. That spot was tested on June 22, 2016, he said. The PFOS level measured there was 11,471 parts per trillion – 164 times the federal health advisory level.

Pollution continues

In addition to the two foam concentrate releases, said Heitzman, the FedEx plane fire is believed to be another important source of PFOS contamination at the air base.

Other sources of PFOS at the base include fire-fighting training exercises and equipment testing. “The Department of Defense requires fire-fighting equipment on the air base be tested every year,” Heitzman said. These testing exercises produced small releases of about three gallons of PFOS per year, he said.

“How is this PFOS getting into the retention pond?” he asked. The answer, drawn from the investigation so far, is through water draining from the air field, said Heitzman.

“The Air National Guard was upfront with us about the releases verbally, but they have not provided written documentation of it,” Heitzman said. “Treating what’s coming out of Recreation Pond should be the (Air National Guard’s) responsibility,” he added.

When asked this month if the source of the PFOS had been treated at the air base or at Recreation Pond, DEC Deputy Commissioner for Remediation and Materials Management Martin Brand replied no. “Our investigation indicates that Recreation Pond is still a continuing source of contamination to the watershed,” he said.

However, the DOD has begun to investigate the contamination, Brand said. “They have developed a work plan for a preliminary investigation to look at the nature and extent of the contamination within the boundaries of the Air National Guard Base at Stewart,” he said. “They have not begun yet.”

The DOD investigation is expected to begin within the next couple of months, said Brand.

“As part of this comprehensive remedial investigation that the DEC has been pushing for, we also want them to evaluate and implement any remedial measures such as stopping any contamination from stormwater discharges,” he said, “such as those coming from Recreation Pond.”

The next story in this series will examine liability regarding PFOS contamination in the lake watershed and PFOS pollution in the Town of New Windsor.

By Shantal Riley

