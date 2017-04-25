Costs tallied to finish Highland Landing Park

Leonard Auchmoody, Manager of the Highland Landing Park, put a price tag of what it will cost to finish the Park: $301,798, which reflects a bidding process and prevailing wage.

Auchmoody informed the Town Board that although there has not been much physical work done at the park in recent months because of the weather, he has compiled a list of items and associated costs needed to complete the park.

“I would just like to say that this number is a reflection of the highest prices received, plus 10%,” he said. “I’ve chased carpenters, electricians, plumbers and this, that and the other thing and everything else I could and I’ve gotten two to three quotes on everything that we thought we needed.”

Auchmoody said there is enough money to complete the concrete walkway that rings the park’s river frontage “without question.” It was started last fall but was halted when the cold weather set in. He hopes to start up again in a few weeks.

Auchmoody said the breakdown of items and the total cost has been sent to several of the area’s elected officials, NYS Assemblyman Frank Skartados, NYS Sen. George Amedore and Congressman John Faso, to see if they can obtain funding.

Auchmoody submitted his breakdown list of the estimated costs to the town Board.

$7,000 for a 325 ft. long split rail fence, including materials and labor

$18,000 for park signage

$1,298 for furniture for the environmental education center including four, 6ft tables at $50 each, two 72” high by 48” wide cabinets at $429 each for a total of $858 and 24 folding chairs at $10 each for a total of $240.

$140,000 to finish the environmental education center – “inside and out”

$42,000 for a new storage building

$55,000 for an outdoor classroom/stage

$38,500 for 18 outdoor lights, installation for $17,000 and a solar light for the flag for $2,500.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com