Crawford’s solar system

The new solar law in the Town of Crawford has attracted a second solar system applicant that would, like the first, provide enough energy at a discount to power 300 to 500 homes. As the first application, from Borrego Solar, moves ahead with the town planning board, Daniel Compitello, zoning and outreach manager for Cypress Creek Renewables, based in Santa Monica, California, introduced their application at the planning board meeting last week. Both companies lease private land for solar systems that feed solar energy into the electric grid to be sold to local customers at discount rates.

“This is our number two application. It’s a steep learning curve,” Rory Holmes, planning board vice chairman, told Compitello.

As the planning board considered the Borrego application, ambiguities in the law’s wording on how much tree clearing would be allowed became a troublesome issue. A clarified rewording of that clause is yet to be approved. So the Borrego application will be considered with an interpretation agreed on with the Crawford Zoning Board of Appeals last week, allowing 50% of the trees on a solar system site to be cleared. Since Cypress Creek made an application under the current law, they will likely also be subject to that law, though the site is not wooded.

Cypress Creek has plans to lease 23 acres on Route 52 near Hill Avenue, owned by Howard Dubois, who declined to say how much he would be paid. He inherited the farm from his grandfather but found that “a large piece of land can be a financial encumbrance,” he said, considering taxes, insurance, and maintenance.

Dubois makes his living as a used car dealer and leases the land to a farmer who grows hay and corn there. Of the 23 acres to be leased, only 11 acres would be occupied by solar panels, but the rest would be “affected” by access roads, utility lines and required buffer, he said.

Later, Anne Waling, Cypress Creek zoning manager also declined to disclose lease terms, but an Associated Press report noted leases of up to $2000 per acre. Waling introduced a similar application at the Town of Montgomery council meeting on Thusday night, and a second application in Montgomery is in process, she says.

Asked about interest in more land nearby, she said, “Currently we are not actively seeking new land in these areas, but if a landowner is interested we may be able to request that our land acquisition department do a check to see if the area is feasible.”

So far, Cypress has no constructed solar projects in New York State, but they are pursuing “about a dozen” Orange County projects, including sites in Wallkill, Greenville, and Blooming Grove, Waling says. They own and operate projects in about fifteen states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon, Illinois, Texas, and New York, producing a total of one gigawatt of power in the U.S.

As Governor Andrew Cuomo aims to have 50 percent of power in the state come from alternative sources by 2030, hastened by financial incentives, Cypress aims to help, says Waling.

Because of home rule in New York, solar laws vary widely, she says. “Some are extremely restrictive and don’t allow large-scale solar at all. Some don’t regulate it much.”

Laws that are not so restrictive provide useful guidelines for pursuing a solar project that may ease and shorten the process, Waling says. She finds solar laws in Montgomery and Crawford to be much alike.

“Both are thoughtful and a good balance between needs of developers and the town,” she says.

As for potential obstacles, she says, “The biggest challenge to power production is often transmission capacity. We are trying to create relatively small 2 Megawatt projects which fit under the ‘community distributed generation’ umbrella. These smaller projects are easier for the grid to accommodate, and they allow more areas to receive the benefits of solar.”

Geographical features, such as slopes and rocks can also create siting challenges, but in New York State, wetlands present the most common challenge, she says.

As the Borrego application, steps ahead of Cypress, moves forward to review by the town planner and engineer, Borrego civil engineer Steve Long also thinks about wetland issues. Further along in the process, after a public hearing on their application, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation representatives will check to see where wetlands are on the site.

“But wetlands move around,” says Long.

The Army Corps of Engineers will then make a determination about the effect of the project on the wetlands.

The application process can go on for a year or two, he said.

By Jessica Cohen