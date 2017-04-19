Dukes off to perfect 5-0 start

When Marlboro’s baseball team played Pine Plains at home Wednesday, April 12, the morning showers started to increase into a bit of a downpour when Joe Canosa, the Dukes’ starter threw the first pitch around noon.

And the Bombers added to the precarious weather woes by loading the bases with a pair of walks, a hit batter and a throwing error to take a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

But the Dukes, the defending state Class B champs with a 4-0 record entering the game, settled down and would go on to win 9-4.

Hayden Toussaint, Marlboro’s catcher, drove in a pair of runs with two hits, and Mike Paolo singled and doubled and drove in a run. Tristan Ceriello, Nick Rabe, Cade Cabrera and Austin Casey each drove in a run as Brendan Mahusky earned the victory while pitching in relief.

“I expect the guys to give 110 percent, and they do. They are in it to win it,” said John Morrissey, Marlboro’s first-year coach. “My expectations are high, and they are meeting them. They are doing a good job.”

The defending state champs, without many of the players that brought them the title in 2016, have now opened the 2017 season undefeated at 5-0.