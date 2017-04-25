Dukes overcome improved Highland team

In their first meeting, during the season opener at the end of March, Marlboro, the reigning state Class B champions, shut out Highland on the road.

But their second meeting was not so easy for the Dukes, Monday, April 17, trailing 8-4 going into the bottom of the seventh after Highland scored four runs in the top of the frame.

“I asked the players to show me what they are really made of,” said John Morrissey, Marlboro’s coach “We put together some hits as well and pushed five runs across the plate.”

Marlboro won 9-8 in the seventh with some hits, walks and a Huskie error under Morrissey, the first-year coach, as the Dukes improved to 6-1.

Sam Mongelli homered and doubled for the Dukes, driving in three runs with three hits. Mike Paolo drove in a pair of runs for the Dukes as Tristan Ceriello and Hayden Toussaint each collected a pair of hits.

Highland dropped to 3-3 after Matt Crimi and Dario DiValentino singled and doubled each while driving in a pair runs. Max Vidal also had two hits for the Huskies.

“We’ve been productive with the bats this year but we need to tighten up our defense and limit the amount of walks we’ve issued,” said John Bounamano, Highland’s coach. “Errors and walks have lead to most of our losses.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com