End of watch

An often-decorated police officer was laid to rest Friday, three days after a fatal motorcycle accident. Hundreds of police officers from throughout the region gathered at the Holy Name of Mary Church in Montgomery to pay their last respects to Police Officer Dustin James.

James, 31, was off-duty when the accident occurred at 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. It happened at the intersection of Bruynswick Road and Route 44/55 in the Town of Gardiner. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, deputies said. The driver of the car was identified was Alejandra Rodas-Perez, 19, of Bloomingburg.

James was a full-time officer in the Walden Village Police Department and a part-time officer in the Village of Montgomery Department. He joined Montgomery in December 2015. He began his career with Walden PD on January 1, 2007 as a part-time dispatcher. On August 17 of that year he was hired as a part-time police officer and on October 13, 2009, he was appointed as a full-time patrolman.

James, who served as President of the Walden PBA, has received numerous citations and awards during his tenure. At last year’s Walden Police Awards Ceremony, he received a Meritorious Service Citation for apprehending a disorderly person with a knife, an Honorable Service Citation, an Exceptional Duty Citation and a Unit Citation for saving a person’s life. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of investigator. He also helped organize Walden’s National Night Out for several years.

“In addition to being a wonderful police officer, he was an extraordinary human being,” said Walden Mayor Susan Rumbold at a shortened village board meeting last Tuesday night. “The community in our police department will feel the loss of Dustin for many years to come.”

James is survived by his wife, Maryellen James.