Goldback tennis squad off to fast start

Newburgh’s boys’ tennis team improved to 2-0 Thursday March 30 when the Goldbacks beat Washingtonville with a 7-0 road victory.

Tyler Reede, the defending Section 9 boys’ singles champion, stopped Gavan O’Brien 6-2, 6-0 at first singles. Troy Steiner, at second singles, beat Andrew Goddfrey, 6-0, 6-1. David Salazar stopped Nicholas Delbue, at third singles, 6-2, 6-2. And Shawn McNair, at fourth singles, beat Alex Cestari, 6-4, 6-1.

“I hope to,” said Reede, a senior, of trying to win another singles title this year. “I am going to try my best.”

In doubles, Jack Clayton and Matt Reinhold, Newburgh’s first doubles team, beat Tim McNeilly and Thomas Gerdin, 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Newburgh’s Raj Patel and Rohan Patil beat Jason Obie and Connor McKeen 6-3, 6-0. And at third doubles, Newburgh’s Charlie Mahoney and Joey Taylor beat Alex Kellman and Jonathan Calendia, 6-2, 6-1.

It was Reede’s first match of the season as Newburgh improved to 2-0.

Washingtonville dropped to 1-1. March’s winter interlude kept most teams inside this spring, but Reede said the Goldbacks managed to practice well despite the sour weather.

“Outside not too often,” said Reede. “We’ve all been hitting with each other outside of practice and whenever we can.”

By Bond Brungard

