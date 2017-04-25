Goldbacks beat Pine Bush with 9th-inning rally

When Newburgh’s Pat Jones came in the bottom of the sixth in relief against Pine Bush on the road Tuesday, April 18, it was tied 2-2 after the Goldbacks led 2-0 at the end of the first inning.

Jones pitched through the bottom of the eighth, only allowing a walk as the Goldbacks went to bat in the top of the ninth with the game still tied.

Justin Allen singled home those two runs in the top of the first, and he doubled again to open the ninth. And later in the inning Jones came up and singled home a run as the Goldbacks broke the deadlock with a 3-2 lead.

Jones issued a walk to start the bottom of the ninth before getting the next three outs and the victory with his game-winning RBI.

“It felt amazing,” said Jones, of his first-ever game-winning RBI. “To shut them down pitching, it felt great.”

The game was won by some clutch hitting, but it was the starting pitching that kept the game intact. Matt Ulrich, Newburgh’s starter, gave up five hits, including Devin Moore’s fifth-inning game-tying RBI-double, while fanning two. Noah Krzyzak, Pine Bush’s starter, went seven innings and fanned four and gave up two hits, both in the first inning when Newburgh gained their 2-0 lead.

“We need these building blocks. We need to win league games,” said Scott Seabury, Newburgh’s coach, after his team improved to 3-3. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been in the playoffs, and I tell the guys to take it one game at a time and see what happens. It was a good well-played game by both teams. The pitching was great, the defense was great.”

Moore tied the game with his double before taking the ball to start the top of the eighth. He gave up the game-winning RBI to Jones and took the loss.

“They came out to play, and I think they wanted it a little more than us,” said Matt Boffalo, Pine Bush’s coach. “We played baseball pretty well today. And they played better than us. That’s all.”

A week earlier against Valley Central, Moore, while pitching in relief, delivered with a two-run double in the top of the ninth, a game-winning hit that would give the Bushmen a 10-6 victory and a win for the relief pitcher.

