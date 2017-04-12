Huskies connect to stop Millbrook, 10-5

When Highland’s boys’ lacrosse team played Millbrook at home Friday, the Huskies came out, and kept firing the ball at the net in the first quarter.

It was one opportunity and one shot after another, but nothing went in the cage for more than 11 and half minutes until Christian Canino finally scored to give Highland a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Canino scored two goals in the third quarter as the defense went to work and kept Millbrook scoreless in period. The Huskies commanded a 7-3 lead to start the fourth quarter before winning 10-5.

“We just have to connect a lot,” said Roger Hegeman, of the first quarter. “We were doing good stuff, we just had to put the ball on the cage and rack them up.”

Canino led Highland with three goals, and Hegeman, Jesse Weaver and Michael Caso each scored a pair before Jack Young finished the scoring for the Huskies with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter.

A brisk, raw, cold wind cut across the field at Highland Middle School during the game, and Huskie offense also swirled in the fourth quarter as the defense formed a strong buffer and allowed the room to unload on Millbrook.

“The defense held us to the point where we were constantly getting opportunities on offense,” said Tom Schlappich, Highland’s coach, “and I told the kids to keep shooting, keep shooting.”

Highland, which won sectional titles in 2015 and 2016, improved to 3-1.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com