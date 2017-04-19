Lady Goldbacks crush defending state champs, 17-0

Victoria Sorace’s trip to first base was the only mistake made by Maddie Pacione when Newburgh played Marlboro Thursday at home.

Pacione walked Sorace in the third inning, and it was the only blemish that kept Pacione from pitching a perfect game during Newburgh’s 17-0, five-inning rout of the current state Class B champions.

Instead, Pacione finished the one-hour game with a no-hitter, her second in two seasons for the Lady Goldbacks.

“It feels good,” said Pacione, “I’m excited.”

Pacione fanned 10, including the first four batters as the Lady Goldbacks scored five runs in the first inning off Mel Papuli, Marlboro’s starter. Papuli lasted until the second inning, with two outs and a 15-0 Newburgh lead.

Newburgh’s Sabrina Myers and Sarah Colotti torched Papuli with three-run homers each before Taylor Felicello replaced her in relief. Gabbi Leggett helped with a two-run double in the second after Rachel Pucino singled home a run.

Newburgh improved to 5-0 after winning four games since the previous Saturday, including a 16-1 victory over Spackenkill.

“I was not expecting that,” said Luke Pereira, Newburgh’s coach, after beating Marlboro. “I’ll take it any day. It was great to see the girls do so well.”

Pacione no-hit Washingtonville as the team’s second starter in 2016, and she didn’t learn about Thursday’s no-no until late in the game.

“I don’t want to think about it. I might jinx it,” she said.

Pacione was hitting the corners and her riser and curve ball as she handed Marlboro its third straight loss.

“Nothing positive,” said Ryan Naccarato, Marlboro’s coach, looking down with little to say after his team dropped to 1-3. “Defensively, offensively, pitching, everything can improve.”

By Bond Brungard

