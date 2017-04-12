Lady Goldbacks rely on long ball to beat Wallkill

Newburgh Makenzie Quinn hit a sacrifice fly against Wallkill Saturday that gave the Lady Goldbacks a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

But Quinn could not stop hitting the long ball, and in the fourth and sixth innings two pitches off her bat did not stay in the yard when she belted a pair of two-run homers in the 7-2 victory.

“I didn’t know either were going. I was just so nervous,” said Quinn, of her first ever home runs. “It was exciting.”

Maddie Pacione hit a pair of RBI-singles, the first of which started the scoring in the two-run second, as the Lady Goldbacks improved to 2-0 after beating Pine Bush earlier in the week during their season-opener.

The weather in March and early April ensured too many indoor practices, and the Lady Goldbacks recently started playing on dirt.

“I think we are getting there,” said Luke Pereira, Newburgh’s coach. “This is our third time outside on a field. We’re sick of being inside. I think we’ll get better with a little more outside stuff.”

Pacione, Newburgh’s starter, helped with her bat, and fanned 10 while giving up five hits. Three of those hits were doubles, including the one by Danika Childs, who drove in a run in the sixth inning.

“We played well. She threw gas. Any time you have a kid that throws that hard, and you let her beat you with that pitch up, that’s what’s going to happen,” said Sean Murphy, Wallkill’s coach. “You can’t hit a ball that’s that fast and that high. You have to make her come into the zone. We let her dictate instead of dictating to her what should happen.”

Wallkill, which also scored a run in the sixth on an error, dropped to 1-1 after beating Saugerties on the road in their season-opener earlier in the week.

