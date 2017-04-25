Lady Vikings top Newburgh, improve to 4-2

Katie Farrugia has been coaching Valley Central’s softball team for a handful of years, and following a victory over Newburgh Free Academy Thursday, she experienced a unique situation.

“That is one of the best games I have had in my career,” said Farrugia.

Valley Central won 4-2 to improve to 2-2.

Valley Central led 2-0 after the first inning on RBI-singles from Jaiya Hewitt and Rebecca Bonilla. The lead increased to 4-0 in the second inning when Megan Binsack scored on a wild pitch and Ashley Peterson reached base on an error as another run scored.

Karlee Weeden then kept the Lady Goldbacks at bay by fanning seven and giving up six hits, including Gabbi Leggett’s RBI-single in the third inning and Rachel Pucino’s solo homer in the seventh inning.

After the Lady Goldbacks tagged Valley Central’s starter for three hits in the third, Weeden settled down and only issued a single in the fourth until Pucino sent the ball long for a home run through Valley Central’s fenceless outfield.

“I just think Valley Central got confident as the game went on,” said Luke Pereira, Newburgh’s coach, after his team dropped to 5-2. “I thought they played very well. Their pitcher was outstanding. She kept us off-balance all game.”

After beating Newburgh, Valley Central was getting ready to travel to Utica for a tournament, and Farrugia was hoping the victory over the Lady Goldbacks would keep the team surging through the weekend and beyond.

“If this momentum keeps us going, we’ll come back a better team,” she said.

Newburgh, though, seemed to be headed in the other direction. The day before at home, the Lady Goldbacks fell to Minisink, another Class AA opponent, 7-2 while nullifying six hits with six errors.

Pereira believed his team was resilient enough to withstand and overcome the current losing streak.

“Hopefully,” he said, “we’ll bounce back.”

