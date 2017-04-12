Lloyd extends response deadline on tow challenge

Last week the Lloyd Town Board voted to extend the time they have to respond or appear in court to July 17 in order to answer a complaint filed against the town by Joseph DiBlanca concerning the recently adopted towing law. The board further stated that they would not enforce the terms of the new law until or after August 15, 2017. Attorneys for both sides agreed to these stipulations. This agreement does not preclude DiBlanca from filing a motion for a Preliminary Injunction “or similar relief on or after July 18, 2017.” As he has in the past, Councilman Joseph Mazzetti abstained from the vote due to a familial relationship with one of the town tow operators.

Hansut said initially the town had to respond to DiBlanca’s Complaint by May 5 but the extension will allow more time for both sides to come to an agreement on this issue.

“I spoke to the town’s legal counsel [McCabe & Mack] and they are working to set up a resolution that will be read at the April 19 meeting repealing the [tow] law passed on November 23 [and] a Public Hearing will be set for May. I believe they are also working on other verbiage because it doesn’t just repeal and go back to the old law, its going to be repealed and there should be another law attached to that,” he said.

Hansut said the attorneys will be discussing the addition of some amendments to the old law during the next 30 to 60 days.

Hansut half-joked, saying, “maybe we’ll go back to the old days of running the races to get to the scene” of an accident by tow operators.

Town attorney Sean Murphy said he spoke with an attorney at McCabe & Mack.

“He has asked me to prepare a resolution to rescind the new law, replace it with the old law, which will be temporary, and he’s working on verbiage for a new law to be incorporated down the road, hopefully one that everybody can live with,” he said.

Councilman Jeff Paladino said at this point “it doesn’t actually mean we’re going to have both sides agree. We don’t know that, depending on what counsel has to say. It could mean that we’re not going to feel comfortable with everything that being recommended. That has to be discussed.”

Councilman Mike Guerriero said any law they adopt could be challenged.

“I’d like to see it tougher so that it can’t be challenged,” he said.

Councilman Kevin Brennie weighed in.

“Anytime we talked to our attorney when we were developing this law, obviously, the first question we asked is this going to be challengeable and every attorney says the same thing; anything’s challengeable. Every thing we put in this code is in other codes throughout New York State [and] they haven’t been challenged…We didn’t come up with anything new [or] radical here, we just looked around the state and…we found a town that did this on rate changes, on boundaries, the repair shop, the one lot per tow [list] spot, every single one of them is in other town codes but they haven’t been challenged yet, this is the first one.”

A busy month for the Police

Police Chief Daniel Waage said March was a very busy month with 790 calls for service, 277 calls for other service, with 40 accidents, 129 tickets issued for traffic and parking infractions and 62 arrests.

Waage said his officers and Sergeant logged 185 hrs. on foot patrol in the hamlet and 45 hrs. in the schools. He and his Lieutenant logged 4 hrs. in the hamlet and 4 hrs. in the schools on foot patrol.

Waage highlighted additional activities by members of his department throughout the month. On March 2 Sgt. Roloson taught a class on crime scene preservation to members of the Highland Fire Department as part of their in-service training.

On March 7 members of his department joined up with 22 students and played floor hockey and relay races at the monthly Lloyd Police Youth Recreation League.

On March 9 Waage met with the Highland School District administration in preparation for an upcoming heroin forum that will be held at the High School. A date will be announced.

Waage said he and members of his department participated in a “Celebration of Life” at the Mount Academy Chapel in a memorial service to honor NYPD Det. Steven McDonald on March 11.

On March 15 the Police Department kicked off another 8-week session of the Lloyd Civilian Police Academy with 15 candidates in attendance. Participants will be exposed to a variety of issues facing the department and the community from narcotics, domestic violence and crimes against children to active shooter procedures, traffic stops, mock DWI accidents and community policing. A graduation is scheduled for May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Fire House community room.

Waage said the Civilian Academy is going very well.

“This is our fourth class so far,” he said.

On March 28 Sgt. Roloson assisted in teaching a Radar class at the Dutchess County Police Academy to new police recruits.

By Mark Reynolds

