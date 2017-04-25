Making Newburgh beautiful

Father Ignatius Shin of St. Mary of the Assumption Friary led a group of a half dozen volunteers along South Street, where they picked the street clean of garbage and debris on Saturday.

“We want to make Newburgh beautiful,” he said. “Seeing disorder and ugliness saps our spiritual joy.”

The work took place on the seventh annual Newburgh Community Cleanup day, held by Safe Harbors of the Hudson. It was also Earth Day, and hundreds of volunteers fanned out across city streets, wearing gloves and toting garbage bags, picking up garbage in an effort to beautify the city and the planet.

A four-square-block section just east of Liberty Street near South Street was spic and span by noontime. Though periods of rain made some of the garbage heavy to carry, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the volunteers.

Antonio Hernandez traveled all the way from Manhattan to help the friars clean up. When asked if he minded the wet weather, he shrugged. “It serves a good purpose,” Hernandez said.

“I was born and raised here,” said volunteer Margaret Sanchez, standing with garbage in-hand at the corner of Liberty and South streets. “It’s terrible that there is such garbage and filth in the city. We’re made to live in beauty. Cleanliness gives us hope.”

Father Shin said the friary had t-shirts printed up for volunteers. “The front of the shirts says, ‘We are created for beauty,’” he said. “The back says, ‘Keeping it clean for the Lord.’”

A total of 13.48 tons of garbage was collected by the end of the day, Safe Harbors Executive Director Lisa Silverstone later reported.

“It is a true, team effort and I want to give a shout out to all the volunteers who come out to be part of what’s great in the City of Newburgh,” Silverstone said in an email Monday.

Silverstone thanked the City of Newburgh DPW, Mount Saint Mary College, Safe Harbors staff, Taylor-Montgomery for donations of dumpsters and manpower, the Newburgh Lions Club and more than a dozen organizations and businesses that participated in the cleanup.

