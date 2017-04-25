Marlboro OKs $56.7 million budget

After a lengthy debate at last week’s meeting, the Marlboro School Board unanimously approved a budget of $56,736,857 for the 2017-18 school year. This is up from the current school budget by $2.2 million.

In a slide presentation Business and Finance Director Patrick Witherow highlighted key provisions in next year’s budget. The amount of the tax levy has been set at $33,948,733, which is $276,730 lower than the levy for the current budget, is at the tax cap and is the third consecutive year that residents will see a reduction in the levy.

The district is set to receive an increase in state aid by $2,970,087, bringing the total that Marlboro will receive to $16,717,455, however miscellaneous revenues for next year will increase by $279,052 to $1,184,052.

The district is proposing to tap the reserves and fund balance accounts by $3.7 million but Witherow expects the district will use just $1.5 million of that amount and leave $2.2 million to pay for unexpected expenditures that may arise during the school year.

Witherow pointed out that the combined costs of health insurance, benefit trust payments and dental costs are set to rise dramatically from $5,972,823 this year to $6,803,272 next year.

Witherow calculated that overall salaries are up by $1,348,515, teacher retirements are down by $285,518 but Social Security payments are up by $42,913. He said $300,000 is contained within the salary figures that will pay for an additional full time Special Education teacher, an additional part time Special Education teacher, the expansion of a part time Special Education teacher to full time, an ENL (English as a new language) teacher and a Psychologist. These mandated positions were included after the school board adopted their 2016-17 budget.

Witherow said last year’s debt service was $5,624,531 and next year this will drop to $5,587,306, a decrease of $37,225. He pointed out that the debt service is on all outstanding financed building projects but the recent Middle School HVAC project has no debt associated with it since it was paid for by existing district funds.

Witherow said next year’s transportation costs will drop by $60,823 for a total of $3,066,425, however, the cost for BOCES Services is up by $592,507 for a total of $5,211,679.

Much of the extended discussion at last week’s board meeting centered on program additions that will cost $361,500, which is built into the $56.7 million budget. These include (with benefits for full time) a Reading/Literacy Specialist for grades 7-12 for $100,000; a Social Worker at the elementary school for $100,000; a Library Media Specialist for the elementary or middle school for $100,000; a part time Math teacher for $35,000; a Junior Varsity Coach conversion from assistant for $2,000 and a School Resource Officer for $30,000. The board is adding a Swim program at the high school for $6,000 and Planetarium visits for elementary students for $7,000. The board also approved $11,500 to initiate a Board Docs program to better manage the districts paperwork and communications.

Witherow explained his calculations for the estimated tax rates: 28.6 for Marlboro and Plattekill residents and 79.5 for Newburgh. These are up from 27.8 and 77.4 respectively. He stressed that these tax rate increases are “solely attributable to the continuing court ordered devaluation of the Roseton power plant facility.” The actual loss in taxable assessed value is $15 million in 2017-18, which is equal to $41,666,666 in True Value.

Witherow estimated the increases in dollar amounts of what people will pay next year on a home that is assessed for $200,000: In Marlboro an Plattekill those with Basic Star exemptions will see an increase in their school taxes of $127.98 over what they paid in school taxes this year; with the Enhanced STAR exemptions the increase is $100.58 and for those without a STAR exemption the increase is $151.34. Residents in the Town of Newburgh will see increases of $122.04 with Basic Star; $87.57 for Enhanced STAR and $151.34 without STAR.

Superintendent Michael Brooks said the discussion among board members was an important part of the entire budget development process.

“I think we’re stronger for the debate and I think it’s a great debate to have,” he said. “I think our children will be better for it and I think we’ve been fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.”

Brooks said although four out of seven votes by the school board was needed for the budget to be approved, he was pleased it was unanimous.

“I think people having an active debate and discussion on real issues that are important to them is a very important dialogue for us to have in a democracy,” he said. “Reaching a level of consensus, maybe it’s difficult, but that’s good. Consensus isn’t a 7-0 vote but I like this board to be in the same place so if we need to make adjustments, to debate each other and dialogue with each other, we get stronger. It also keeps us on our toes.”

Brooks said if the budget is approved by the taxpayers the school board would first have to create the new positions and then they could be filled. He said the board also has the option to not fill them.

The school board is holding a public hearing on the 2017-18 budget on May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marlborough Town Hall.

The budget vote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., also at the Marlborough Town Hall, 21 Milton Ave., Milton.

That night the public will also have the opportunity to vote on three open positions for the school board. Present board members Susan Horton and James Kuha are running for re-election and newcomer John Cantone is up for the third open seat.

Brooks urged the public to turn out for the budget vote.

“We’re looking forward to folks coming out and having their say on the budget at the May vote. Come and voice your opinion,” he said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com