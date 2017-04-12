Marlboro school aid on the way

Although a week late, New York State passed a $153 million budget this past weekend. It contains $1.1 billion in aid for grades K-12, which is a 4.4% increase over the current year. As the budget drama unfolded in Albany, the Marlboro school district continued to refine their own budgetary priorities and finances for the 2017-18 school year. The school board has until April 21 to adopt next year’s budget that will then go before the voters on May 16.

Last week Patrick Witherow, Director of Business and Finance, reviewed the district’s most up to date figures. The 2017-18 levy stands at $33,948,733, which is $276,730 less that the current school year and is the third consecutive year the levy has been reduced. He said this was “largely due” to the amount the district received in building aid.

Witherow highlighted the major increases projected for next year: a $1,103,662 rise in salaries/payroll/ERS/TRS expenses that includes $300,000 in mandated driven programs that were incorporated after the adoption of the 2016-17 school budget. He said health insurance costs are going up by $839,880, calling this an “astronomical amount of increase we’re seeing this year.”

Witherow said the district’s debt service has dropped slightly by $37,225 due to the refinancing of the Elementary School projects.

Witherow said transportation costs have also been reduced by $60,822 because of a change in the way the district has budgeted for their fuel costs, however, BOCES Services are up “significantly” by $592,506.

Witherow broke down next years’ projected budget of $56,342,632 into three categories: Administrative costs are up by $431,548 for a total of $4,927,632; Program costs are up by $1,303,764 for a tally of 42,270,667 and Capital costs are slated to increase by $161,395 for a total of $9,144,333. Overall the 2017-18 school budget of $56,342,632 is up by $1,896,706 from the current school year.

Superintendent Michael Brooks revisited potential additions to next year’s budget that have been under consideration for the past several months. He attached approximate salary estimates to these positions, which include benefits.

Brooks is proposing to add a Reading/Literacy Specialist for grades 7-12 at a cost of $100,000 who would focus on students with literacy needs.

Brooks is proposing to add a Social Worker at the Elementary school at a salary of $100,000. He said the district has seen a “substantial” increase in the need for support at this grade level. He is also proposing to add a Library Media Specialist to work in either the middle or elementary school, also at a cost of $100,000. Presently, the district has two librarians to cover three schools. One is full-time at the high school and is a mandated position and the second is part-time at the middle school, also a mandated position and the remaining time is spent at the elementary school.

“With this [new] position you would be able to have one librarian in each of the three schools,” Brooks said. “If we don’t have this I would have to turn this recommendation into a Teaching Assistant [with] salary, benefits and everything of about $50,000 at the Middle School because with a part-time Librarian and one full-time Teaching Assistant at the Middle School we can’t sustain the program we’re running right now, including our technology initiative, without more people to do the work there. That Teaching Assistant runs the Library and all of the computer systems when the Librarian is at the Elementary school. So that’s an awful lot of work.”

Brooks is advocating for a part-time [.4] Math teacher in a lab position setting at the High School at a cost of $35,000.

“It would be similar to a science lab where all students that are taking Algebra would also be taking an additional period of math,” he said.

Brooks wants to convert an assistant coaching position into a Junior Varsity Coach at a cost of $2,000.

Brooks is requesting $11,500 to fund Board Docs, a computer system that allows for easier public access to school documents and a better flow of the budget process for the school board. He said this annual fee is eligible for state aid.

Brooks also wants to bring back swimming at the High School for $6,000 and Planetarium visits for elementary school students for $7,000.

After discussions with the Safety Committee, Brooks is asking to hire a School Resource Officer [SRO] for $30,000 who would primarily service the middle school but could stop at the elementary school when needed. There is already a full-time SRO at the high school.

Brooks suggested hiring an English as a New Language teacher [ENL], district-wide, for $100,000 and a part-time [.6] Social Studies teacher at the middle school for $70,000 that could be paid for with contingency funds if needed. He said through careful planning and budgeting there is contingency money available. He pointed out that ENL is mandated service and currently the district’s teaching support capacity “is absolutely maxed.” Depending on enrollment and need would determine the addition of this position to the current staffing. He said with a part-time Social Studies teacher “we would be able to move toward full-teaming at the Middle School.” He asked that this be considered as a potential contingency expense and could be paid for depending on how many teachers retire this year.

Brooks said the uncertainty and drama that took place in Albany over the budget was “a bit like the Wild West,” but he promised that adding these positions would depend on the amount of “new” money the district receives from the state. The additional positions that Brooks outlined in his presentation were included in the $56.3 million budget just for the purpose of discussion. Given that the state has just passed their own 2018 budget, the exact amount in state aid is now being calculated.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com