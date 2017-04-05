Maybrook tax hike set for hearing

“The village is bleeding. You have to make cuts somewhere,” said village resident Thomas Walcott.

Walcott spoke up at a recent Maybrook Village Board meeting, expressing concern about the proposed 11 percent tax hike for village residents.

“At some point in time, you have to put the tourniquet on,” said Walcott.

Mayor Dennis Leahy said they already have a “tourniquet” in the form of the Galaxy project—a major development being proposed along the rail line in the village. His latest estimates on the potential tax revenue from the project were more than $2 million for the Valley Central School District and more than $900,000 for the village of Maybrook.

Village Trustee Robert Pritchard said the project may grow even larger in the coming weeks—which would increase that tax revenue.

The village board believes the Galaxy project will help further their economic development efforts and the revitalization of Main Street—all of which would ease the tax burden on village residents.

“It’s not a ten year plan—it’s a tomorrow plan,” said Leahy.

The property owners are currently going through the process of having a portion of the property annexed from the Town of Montgomery into the Village of Maybrook and other early steps to make the project a reality.

“It’s a projection,” Walcott said. “Our whole future is based on this taking off…and what happens if, God forbid, it doesn’t materialize?”

Walcott asked the board not to put all their eggs into one basket, but to look at areas they could cut, so they would have a backup plan in place.

“If it falls on its face, that’s exactly where we’re going to be as a village—flat on our face,” said Walcott.

“There are not many cuts that are available in this budget,” Leahy explained. “We’re working with a very tight budget.”

Leahy went through the increases in the budget, from retirement costs (up $38,000) to a police salary increase of $22,066 (required per a collective bargaining agreement).

Police Chief Arnold Amthor pointed out that just calculating the increases from the collective bargaining agreement, health insurance and retirement—which the board cannot cut—the village board could not stay below the tax cap.

“It’s a mathematical impossibility,” said Amthor.

Leahy said that the village board has been “very fiscally responsible” and over the last nine years has rebuilt the village infrastructure and worked to set the table to draw in rateables—tax revenue that will help lower residents’ tax bills.

He pointed out that the village has a new sewer treatment plant with very minimal payments compared to neighboring municipalities and just completed their sewer lining project. A development entailing 52 homes is in the final stages of approvals before the Planning Board.

“We’re doing everything we can,” said Leahy.

Walcott suggested that the village reconsider installing the security cameras, since the village will already be paying for police salary increases and a new police vehicle.

Village Trustee James Barnett explained that the cameras are to address areas of concern in the village and are a quality of life issue. He believes that the cameras will assist the police department.

“We can’t put our heads in the sand anymore and say drugs aren’t in this area…it’s irresponsible,” said Trustee Barnett, adding that he was generally opposed to cameras and “Big Brother watching.”

“I have no problems with cameras. I have a problem with paying for cameras,” said Walcott, drawing a laugh from the room.

A public hearing on the tentative budget was set for April 10 at 7 p.m. The mayor and village board planned to discuss the budget in the interim, and make any possible changes.

“We’re doing the best we can. No one wants to raise taxes,” said Leahy.

In addition to the budget hearing, the village board has scheduled public hearings on the village’s application for a community development grant and two petitions from property owners seeking relief from the moratorium in place on the B-2 District.

Jerry and Nicole Carrasquillo are looking to make roof, siding, flooring and other repairs to their property at 304 Tower Avenue. Marie Marx is hoping to have the zoning of her property (121 Clark Place) changed from commercial to residential.

A recent local law has enabled the property owners to seek a waiver from the moratorium if they can prove hardship.

This meeting is also the village board’s annual re-organization meeting and the board intends to discuss their contract with County Waste, which is up for renewal.

At their next meeting on April 24, the village board plans to hold a public hearing on a proposed local law that would amend the zoning in Maybrook to increase the amount of lot coverage permitted in the I-3 District (home to the Galaxy project) from 30 percent to 50 percent. This means the square footage of the buildings could grow.

A public scoping session for the drafting of a generic environmental impact statement for the business district has also been set for April 24. The document would help create “shovel-ready” sites for investors.

