Milton Fire Station addition in full swing

The Milton Firehouse is making room for a two-story 3,000 sq./ft. addition that will nearly double the size of their building.

Fire Commissioner James VanVliet, who is overseeing the project, said they are hoping to be finished by the time they host the Ulster County parade at the end of July.

“With the winter they didn’t do too much and now everything seems to be breaking and everyone is putting a lot of effort in,” he said. “I know the contractor has about three or four other firehouses he is starting to build and I think he wants to get this one done.”

VanVliet said they broke ground last August after the town moved a sewer line for them. Before the winter frost set in they had the footings poured but left the block work until this spring.

VanVliet said the ground floor will have an apparatus bay that will allow them room for at least one fire truck “and if we have to we can put two in there but we’re not planning on it.” He said when another fire company is on stand-by for them the additional space will allow them to park their truck inside.

“At least this way we can push this truck over and put another one next to it, so we don’t have to leave them outside,” he said.

VanVliet said the frontage facing the street will be 30 feet across and it will go back by 50 feet. He said the second floor will house an office for the Fire Chief, a Fire Commissioner’s room, a ready-room and space for file cabinets to secure important district papers.

In addition, the project included some work in the 1950s era kitchen in the older part of the firehouse.

“It straightened it out a bit and put a little more storage in there,” he said.

VanVliet said the installation of a larger generator is also an important part of the project.

“The firehouse will be self-sufficient if we have a loss of power,” he said. “Right now we have a 12kw generator and we’re putting in a 50kw generator that can run the entire firehouse.” They will be replacing all of the 25 year-old overhead doors on the ground floor, will fix some drainage issues and repave around the station.

VanVliet said General Contractor Meyer Construction is working diligently to keep the overall cost at $1,550,000. Voters approved the project in 2016 and it is being financed through a bond with the Wallkill Valley Federal Savings and Loan bank. He said there have been some additional unexpected costs associated with asbestos removal in the kitchen floor and some soil testing that needed to be done around the firehouse.

VanVliet said the bids “varied substantially but we actually came in a little lower than we thought.” ”

“They are small cost overruns but we’re trying to keep it within budget,” he said.

VanVliet is pleased with the quality of the mostly all steel addition.

“The second floor of the structure is going to be concrete slab and not wood trusses or anything, so it’s a well-built building,” he said.

VanVliet is called the project “overseer.”

“When something happens they come to me,” he laughed.

