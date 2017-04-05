Newburgh’s PFOS water crisis: How it happened

Washington Lake shimmered like diamonds in the sun on a breezy day in April. The lake water reflected the color of a clear, blue sky, giving no hint of the chemical that lurked beneath its surface.

“PFOS stands for perfluoro-octanesulfonic acid,” said Brad Hutton, deputy commissioner of the Office of Public Health at the New York State Department of Health.

Hutton spoke at a meeting hosted by the DOH at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center last month. The event centered on a state-led, blood-testing program set up to measure PFOS levels in people who drank City of Newburgh water.

PFOS, also known as perfluorooctane sulfonate, belongs to a group of man-made chemicals called perfluorinated compounds, or PFCs, Hutton explained. “This was a chemical that was manufactured in the U.S. and used in several different products because its chemical properties were desirable for a lot of different reasons.”

Valued for its non-stick properties, PFOS was commonly used in carpeting, metal plating, non-stick cookware, and products by Teflon and Scotchgard, Hutton said.

“It’s a key ingredient in firefighting foam,” Hutton said. “It helped put fires out, especially ones that involved fuels at the airbase.”

Declared a Superfund site

The state Department of Environmental Conservation added PFOS to the state’s list of hazardous substances in April last year, following decades of use in fires and training drills at the air base, located at Stewart International Airport. The DEC declared the air base a state Superfund site in August.

“The state’s preliminary investigation has identified portions of Stewart Air National Guard Base as a significant source of the PFOS contamination found in Washington Lake , which has served as the City of Newburgh’s primary water supply,” the DEC said in a statement that month.

“Some of the highest concentrations of PFOS detected to date – nearly 5,900 parts per trillion – were found in an outfall from the Air National Guard Base that drains into Silver Steam, a primary tributary of Lake Washington.”

Located at a retention pond storing storm-water runoff from the air base, the outfall site tested with PFOS that was more than 29 times the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory level at the time.

In March of 2016, the chemical measured at 243 ppt where the lake met Silver Stream; PFOS levels of 146 to 155 ppt were measured at the city’s water filtration plant, the DEC reported.

The EPA lowered the health advisory level for PFOS and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), from 200 ppt to 70 ppt in May.

It was too late for the City of Newburgh.

Bottom of the funnel

“If you can, imagine the airport at the top of the funnel and at the bottom of the funnel Washington Lake,” said Newburgh City Manager Michael Ciaravino, describing the lake’s watershed at City Hall in January.

The airport and the airbase are located approximately 150 feet above the lake, he explained. “What comes out of Washington Lake ultimately comes to our filtration plant,” he said.

Once the scale of the contamination became clear last May, Ciaravino declared a state of emergency and the city switched to using water from Brown’s Pond. The pond provided enough water for a few weeks and, with support from $2.4 million in state funding, the city began to draw water from the New York City-owned Catskill Aqueduct.

Suddenly out of commission, the lake began filling up. Fearing the excess water might cause serious flooding, the city requested state assistance to install pumps to redirect some of the water back into Silver Stream. Diversion gates at the lake were closed, minimizing incoming water from the polluted stream.

A granular-activated, carbon filtration system was installed to filter out PFOS in the lake. Again, work was overseen and paid for by the state.

“We’re now working with the city to provide funding to construct a brand new, state-of-the-art treatment plant that will use carbon filtration,” Hutton told residents at the Newburgh Armory last month. “Once it’s constructed in the fall, you will move back to Lake Washington (water).”

“The really important message you should know is, you are drinking clean water,” he said. “There is no PFOS in the water now.”

Action by the state

“It’s deplorable that this is happening in the United States of America,” said Cynthia Mack, speaking of PFOS and other chemicals being found in public drinking water at a meeting at Mount Saint Mary College in September. “Who is going to be responsible?”

Recent actions by the state underscore a push to tackle drinking-water quality issues head on. “Public water is tested for nearly 100 different chemical compounds and other characteristics to make sure it is good, clean water,” Hutton said.

“As part of the federal response to test for an emerging group of contaminants, in 2013 through 2015, those larger systems had to test for a new group of compounds.”

The EPA defines an “emerging contaminant” as a “chemical or material that is characterized by perceived, potential or real threat to human health or the environment, or by a lack of published health standards.”

According to the DEC, PFOS was first detected in City of Newburgh water in 2014. The sampling was part of the EPA’s third Unregulated Contaminant Rule, which required large water supplies be tested for select, unregulated contaminants, including PFOS and PFOA.

“The city collected four samples, which had detections of PFOS ranging between 140 and 170 ppt and reported these results to the EPA and to the public in annual water quality reports,” the DEC states.

In 2016, an initiative by Governor Andrew Cuomo launched the Water Quality Rapid Response Team to identify possible threats to drinking-water supplies around the state. This resulted in additional sampling that spring. And, when PFOS was again detected at elevated levels in the city’s drinking water, a red flag was raised.

Studies on the human health effects from PFOS exposure are few. However, existing studies show that high levels of exposure to PFOA and PFOS “may result in adverse health effects” in developing fetuses, breastfed infants, the liver and the immune system, the DEC writes.

Following pressure from residents and local government officials, the

state launched a biomonitoring program offering free, PFOS blood testing in Newburgh in the fall. Of the 1,186 people who have had their blood tested, 740 people have so far received test results.

Next week, the series will focus on the state’s blood-testing program and the health effects from exposure to PFOS.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com