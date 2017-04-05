No practice? No problem!

The Highland boys’ lacrosse team opened March’s spring practices without Chris Schlappich, who helped the Huskies win two straight sectional titles.

And without Schlappich, who graduated after last season, winter intervened in mid-March with a blizzard and a slow melt that kept the Huskies from scrimmaging before their season opener at FDR Wednesday, March 29.

But little momentum seemed lost as the Huskies built a 7-0 lead at the half before winning 12-1.

“I didn’t know what we were going to get. I thought we did a lot of stuff well today,” said Tom Schlappich, Highland coach. “It’s the first time we have played against somebody but ourselves.”

Roger Hegeman led the Huskies with seven goals, and Jack Young added a pair as Danny Rusk, Jesse Weaver and Chris Hammond each scored a goal.

Hegeman was happy with the team’s play, and he expects more cohesion as the season continues.

“I thought we played really good for the first time out. Our defense played pretty good,” he said. “I think we’ll start clicking on later in the season.”

By Bond Brungard

