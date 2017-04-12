Not just a simple blood test

The room was white and sterile. A sign reading “PFOS supplies” was posted to a large, standing cabinet. A nurse arrived with a needle and syringe, which she placed a label on for storage.

Soon, the syringe was filled with the bubbly red stuff, ready to be shipped off to the Wadsworth Center Laboratory in Albany.

The blood sample was taken as part of a second round of blood tests offered through the New York State Department of Health to test for PFOS related to City of Newburgh drinking water.

“This is not a simple blood test,” said environmental epidemiologist Elizabeth Lewis-Michl, DOH director of environmental health assessments for the Center for Environmental Health.

There are only a few laboratories in the country that have the ability to test blood for PFOS, she said, and results can take up to three months.

The laboratory is where thousands of blood samples will be tested for perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs – specifically PFOS, also known as perfluorooctane sulfonate, the chemical responsible for the wholesale contamination of the City of Newburgh water supply.

“The main objective of blood testing effort is to try to find out the level the community was exposed to this chemical,” Lewis-Michl said.

She spoke at a meeting hosted by the DOH at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center last month to present the findings from the first round of blood tests offered through the DOH biomonitoring program in the fall.

The program currently offers free blood tests to anyone who drank water in the City of Newburgh.

The test results

So far, almost 1,200 people have had their blood tested; 740 people have received test results as of this month. Testing is expected to continue into June.

“When we get to the City of Newburgh, the levels of people in the city were 20.2,” said Lewis-Michl.

She was referring to 20.2 micrograms per liter – the 50th-percentile level of PFOS in the blood of residents served by City of Newburgh who were tested so far.

“The 50th percentile is the middle result among all individual results: half the people had levels higher and half had lower than the 50th percentile,” the DOH explains. (For reporting purposes, this middle level is referred to as the approximate “average.”)

“In our general U.S. population, 5 was about the average,” said Lewis-Michl, which is slightly below the average for those people who were never served by city water and only drank it occasionally.

In 1999, a year before PFOS manufacturing was banned in the U.S., “the average American had 30 micrograms per liter of PFOS in their blood,” Lewis-Michl pointed out. “Now the people in the City of Newburgh have 20.”

However, Newburgh’s older population – aged 60 and older, and currently served by city water – tested with the highest levels of PFOS: an average of 34.8 micrograms per liter, roughly seven times the national average.

Residents showed up to the meeting with their blood-test results in-hand. “We got the letter and didn’t really understand it,” said 64-year-old Gladys Tart.

The Newburgh native had a PFOS level of 32.7 micrograms per liter, about one and a half times the average of city residents currently served by city water and more than six times the national average. “My mother’s level is 66.1,” she said.

“Age group is a strong indicator,” Lewis-Michl said. “The longer you live in Newburgh, the higher your levels are expected to be.”

Also, men tend to have higher amounts of PFOS and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in their blood, she said. “The difference between males and females is because women lose blood due to their biology,” Lewis-Michl said, “especially young woman, compared to their husbands.”

Causes for this variance include child birth, breast feeding and menstruation, she said.

Certain health associations

State health officials are careful to point out, the test results do not predict health outcomes.

“It’s not like cholesterol where we know that if your cholesterol is above a certain level, you’re at risk for a certain kind of condition,” Deputy Commissioner of the DOH Office of Public Health Brad Hutton said.

“This is a test that really just helps us understand whether you were exposed and the level you were exposed, compared to other communities and other people within your community.”

In fact, the DOH states, “Because scientists and public health experts are still learning about PFCs and human health, the blood testing result does not indicate a person’s current illness due to PFCs, or if a person will experience illness in the future due to PFCs.”

Existing studies, however, do provide some information on possible human-health effects of exposure to PFOS and PFOA.

“Some of those studies have shown things like changes in liver enzymes, increases in cholesterol, decreases in immune function, changes in thyroid hormone levels and changes in early growth and development of (fetuses), leading to low birth weight,” said Lewis-Michl.

According to the DOH, high levels of exposure to PFCs have also been associated with ulcerative colitis, testicular and kidney cancer.

Though there is some “suggestive evidence” that PFOA and PFOS may be carcinogenic, “the amount of evidence needed to say PFOA or PFOS causes cancer is not there,” DOH Toxicologist Tom Johnson said.

Nonetheless, the state has opened an investigation to examine the cancer levels of residents in the Newburgh region.

“The investigation is looking at total cancers and specific types of cancer diagnosed from 1995 through 2013 (latest available data), using the data from the New York State Cancer Registry, which receives reports on all cases of cancer occurring in New York State,” the DOH reports.

Lewis-Michl urged test takers to share their results with their doctors. “If you have specific questions about your health, speak to your health care provider,” she said, noting local healthcare providers have been provided with information about PFCs by the state. “They are not going to instantly know everything about these chemicals,” she added.

Appearing frustrated with the lack of information about possible health effects from PFOS at the meeting last month, one man asked, “Why should anyone get their blood tested?” To better understand the community’s level of exposure, Hutton replied.

PFCs were valued because they are heat stable, repelling both water and oil. According to the American Water Works Association, they are very persistent and slow to degrade in the natural environment. Due to the widespread presence of PFCs, most everyone has some PFCs in their blood, Hutton said.

“PFOS has a half-life of between five and seven years, so you can expect that in about six years, your level will decline by one half,” Hutton said. “But, there is nothing you can do to accelerate the decline.”

The blood tests measured for other PFCs, including perfluorohexane sulfonate (PFHxS), which was measured at levels only slightly below PFOS for many city residents. “With PFOS, there is usually some amount of PFHxS. It can be considered a by-product of PFOS production,” Lewis-Michl said, noting PFHxS has a longer half-life of eight to nine years.

Human studies are few

While there have been studies on the health effects of PFCs in animals, studies on the health effects of PFCs in human are very limited.

Communities in the East Metro area of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Decatur, Alabama have participated in PFOS studies. Both communities are located near plants owned by 3M – at one time, the chief manufacturer of PFOS and PFOA in the U.S. The manufacturing of PFCs was phased at the plant in the 2000s.

Residents drinking public water in the East Metro area of Minneapolis near the 3M plant in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, tested with 36 ppt of PFOS in their blood in 2008. However, workers at the 3M plant tested with an average of 1,760 micrograms per liter of PFOS in their blood in 2000, Lewis-Michl said.

“This research is in its relative infancy,” Hutton said at the Newburgh Armory last month. “It’s the research that takes decades to follow individuals.”

Though the state Department of Environmental Conservation identifies PFOS and PFOA as “hazardous substances,” the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has yet to regulate either chemical.

In February, Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney joined state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to call on the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a two-year study into the long-term, human health effects of exposure to PFCs.

