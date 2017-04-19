Plattekill library still out deposit money

In early 2014 the Plattekill Library Board of Trustees was considering buying the Cider Mill property just down from their present location on Rte. 32 as a site for a new library. They sent the owner a check for $9,250 as a deposit, which was cashed. In November of that year, the owner sent back a check of his own for this amount, indicating that the sale was off but board President Lynn Ridgeway, with the backing of Vice President Valerie Smith, continued to mislead the board by insisting they had a viable contract with this seller. Ridgeway further misinformed the board by saying the check was put in escrow, which left the impression that the money was back in the library’s bank account. In reality, the library’s attorney placed the check in a folder, with Ridgeway’s knowledge, and claimed he was told to do so by the full library board. There is nothing in the library board minutes that lays out this timeline of events or anything that shows the board approved a motion to have the check placed in a folder. Eventually this check was no longer valid and in recent months the library has been unsuccessful at getting the former seller to send another check to them in the amount of $9,250.

Library Director John Georghiou said part of the problem was that the seller’s check in 2014 was made out in the name of the library’s attorney and the money was never offered back to the trustees. He said the library thought the check was put in escrow and believed the seller would change his mind and reconsider selling the property to them.

Trustee William Farrell sharply disagreed with Georghiou’s assertion, pointing out the intentional discrepancy in language.

“I feel the confusion is we were told the check was in escrow…you don’t put a check in escrow, you put the funds in escrow. That seems, in my opinion, to be the issue,” he said.

Farrell said the library’s attorney had to know that a check in a file would, at some point, no longer be valid.

“We were never notified by anybody, whether it was the lawyer or our President [Ridgeway], that the check was going to go bad, nobody said anything…That was never brought to this board,” Farrell said. “We were continuously told it is in escrow, don’t worry about it. Then all of a sudden the check is no good. Had I been told at any meeting that the check was going to go bad…I think we would have voted that we’d better get our money back. I still feel somebody is liable somewhere; somebody has got to say who decided not to cash that check.”

Georghiou insisted the lawyer held onto the check “because we told him we wanted to pursue buying the property.” Trustee David Padilla challenged the director’s statement, saying the board was told this matter revolved around a legal loophole “and because of that we were still in contract, so we’re not doing anything with the check.”

Subsequently released emails reveal that even though Ridgeway was told there was no contract by their attorney she reported to the board the exact opposite. Eventually when her actions were challenged at a board meeting she chalked it all up to a “misunderstanding.”

Smith said the board is still attempting to recover the $9,250 from the Cider Mill seller “and every time we talk about it in public it makes our chances of getting that money back less.”

At last week’s meeting Ridgeway said the board did not have final answers on this issue but promised to question the attorney on why and who instructed him to hold the check. Trustee Padilla added a caveat; “and mind you up until that point there had been only one person [Ridgeway] in contact with the attorney that whole time.” The public record confirms this statement.

Last week the board also voted unanimously to rescind Ridgeway’s authority to close on the Cider Mill Property that had not been formally finalized by the board. The Library backed off from the Cider Mill property, in part, because of the price tag: $185,000 for the parcel and $700,000 for remediation that pushed the overall cost, at a minimum, to $885,000 before anything was built on the 1.4 acre site. Trustees William Farrell, David Padilla and Joe Egan have repeatedly stated that the purchase of this property was not a fiscally responsible way to spend taxpayer money.

Egan highlighted another procedural problem, saying an illegal library board meeting had taken place in October 2016 where library business was discussed. This meeting, which included Ridgeway, Smith, Karen Adamson and Luz Ledesma, was never revealed to the other library board members. Ridgeway tried to deflect Egan’s criticism by stating that the by-laws of the library define a quorum as five board members and thus an actual meeting had not taken place. She further stated that there is also no obligation to inform other members of the board. Egan disagreed, citing NYS Education Law that defines a quorum and a majority of the board, in this case four (Article III sec. 11). He also noted that a quorum of Plattekill’s five member Town Board is three.

Farrell said over the past few years the trustees have held an “endless” number of executive meetings where decisions have been made within these sessions, which violates the NYS Open Meetings Law. He said at these closed meetings there was no written record of votes cast or motions that took place. He said a secretary should take notes in executive sessions and any action by the board should be done back out in the public portion of the meeting and placed in the minutes in order to to avoid confusion about what had taken place at any particular meeting.

By Mark Reynolds

