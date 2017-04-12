Rascally rabbits at the Nature Museum

On April, 15 at 9:30 a.m. and 11a.m., get a jump on Spring at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall with Rascally Rabbits!

Join Environmental Educators to learn the answers to questions such as, why rabbits have so many babies, how they protect themselves, and where they nest. Participants will then meet a rabbit from the Museum’s collection, create a bunny craft to take home, and take a short guided hike (weather permitting) in search of signs of wild Eastern Cottontails.

According to Museum Educator Megan Hoffman, “Rabbits are often thought to be a rodent, along with mice and beaver, however, rabbits and hares are actually in their own group called Lagomorphs.”

This program is for adults and families with children ages 2 and up. Admission- Museum Members: $6/Adults, $4/Children. Not-yet-Members: $8/Adults, $6/Children. Prepaid registration is required.

Walk-ins welcome only if space allows. For online registration and information visit hhnm.org or call 534-5506 x204.