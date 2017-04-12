Sidewalk project delayed by state bureaucracy

The extensive sidewalk renovations that were slated to begin later this spring in the Town of Shawangunk could be delayed due to the protracted state approval process. At the Town Board’s March 2 meeting, the council approved a $1,514,736 bid from the Whispering Pines company to repair sidewalks along Bridge Street, Church Street, Main Street, Park Avenue and Central Avenue.

While the town hoped the work could begin later this month or in May, the board announced during its meeting last Thursday that the State Department of Transportation has yet give its blessing to the town’s deal with the contracting company. “We’re still waiting for the DOT to approve the bid award,” Shawangunk Supervisor John Valk said. “They have to approve every step, and that was sent up probably three or four weeks ago. It could be a month.”

The sidewalk project (which has been planned for nearly a decade) is funded to the tune of 95 percent by a state grant. The board hoped to finished the sidewalk repairs before the Wallkill Bridge is shuttered in June for renovations, but state approval procedures could change that timetable. “We thought it would be a good time to do it in the summertime with school being out, but we can’t hurry the DOT approval,” Valk said. The actual finalization of the project could also be delayed by an unlikely winged mammal. “It can’t be completed until December because they can’t cut the big trees because of the Indiana bats,” Valk said. “They can start. But the two streets – Church Street and Central Avenue – they can’t do the work because they have to cut six trees and they can’t cut them after March 31 because of the bats.”

Valk announced at the April 6 board session that the town finally has the go-ahead to utilize the funds from a $75,000 state infrastructure improvement grant it received in 2014 with the assistance of State Senator John Bonacic. The money was earmarked for a new roof for the Highway Department building, and the town will take a second look to ensure that is the project they want to move forward with. “It took three years to get the paperwork approved from the Dormitory Authority to be able to spend the money,” Valk said. “We want to make sure we still want to do what we planned to do. We’ll probably have some specs drawn up, and maybe we can get that done this fall too.”

At the meeting the board also unanimously approved a schedule of fees for the upcoming six-week summer camp program. The camp will run from July 5 to Aug.18, and will cost $300 for a resident’s first enrolled child, $275 for the second child and $250 for the third. The fee for non-residents was set at $375 for the first attendee and $350 and $325 for the second and third child, respectively.

Gunfire complaints

When a Tannerite-fueled explosion set off at the Iron Sword construction business on New Year’s Eve and it rattled the surrounding neighborhood, homeowners who live near the Wallkill complex turned up at the first Shawangunk board meeting of the year demanding action. Residents testified that they were fed up with the disruptive impromptu shooting range that the site had seemingly turned into. In the aftermath of the huge Dec. 31 explosion, Iron Sword President Greg Louks promised Valk that the shooting would end. The New Year’s incident and the resulting uproar led the State Department of Environmental Conservation to launch an investigation into the explosion, with DEC officials interviewing local homeowners and Louks. But after three months of quiet at the facility, neighbors were startled to hear gunfire coming from Iron Sword site on the morning of April 2.

Chris Keller, whose property abuts the Iron Sword complex, spoke to the board at last week’s meeting in hopes that action would be taken to nip the gunfire in the bud before it becomes prevalent again. “We’ve endured two years of shooting,” Keller told the council. “It started out once a week, then twice a week, 7:45 in the morning on Sundays, late at night. This has escalated from that into the explosion that caused everything on New Year’s Eve. I’ve made phone calls and personal visits (to Iron Sword). In one call they said ‘we’ll think about it,’ then five minutes later they were shooting again. In another phone call I was told ‘we bought the house to do what we want with it.’”

Keller urged the board to investigate the site’s special use permit for possible violations including impact on the land, water, plants and the character of the community. “You don’t know how many people that live around there have said since the break we’ve had for three months how nice it is to live there when it’s quiet,” he said. “We can’t go in the back of our property. We like taking our dogs back there, but we can’t because of the shooting.” Keller’s wife Laura also attended the meeting to voice her frustrations about the situation. “The neighbors that are complaining, most of us have lived there for over 20 years,” she explained to the board. “We’ve all put up with occasional loud parties or people shooting for a day (during hunting season). There’s never been any complaints. But this completely changed the atmosphere of our quirky neighborhood.”

After listening to his neighbors’ complaints, Louks offered an apology. “I’m sorry about this,” he replied. “When we purchased the property and got the variance for the office space, it never crossed my mind that we couldn’t shoot on the property. I never thought about using it to shoot on the property. I have a Marine son-in-law, and I’m an ex-military guy, and we like to shoot. But I recognize that shooting in an area like this is probably going to be a disturbance to the neighbors.”

While Louks contended that the shooting at the property is not done often or on a continuous basis, he vowed that the shooting would not pick up again. “My son, who is a great kid, can sometimes be an idiot,” he said. “He went out on Sunday morning and fired three or four rounds and that was it. He knew better and he’s paying the penalty for it right now.”

Even with Louks’ testimony, Valk said he would pursue the residents’ complaints. “I will talk to the Code Enforcement officer and the Town Attorney to see if they feel there are violations that could be brought,” he said at the meeting. Chris Keller said he would reluctantly take a wait-and-see approach to Louks’ promise to terminate the shooting. “I don’t want to, but it’s probably the smart thing to do,” Keller said. “We’ll see what the town does. They issued a special use permit that they’ll have a hard time backing up. Maybe at some point they don’t want to.” If the shooting persists, Keller told the board he would pursue all legal avenues to stop it. “I would have to seek out some more legal counsel,” he said. “I’ll give the town another chance, it’s only fair to them.”

By Ted Remsnyder