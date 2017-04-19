St. Patrick’s Church recreates Stations of the Cross

Blood streamed down his face as he stumbled through the streets, exhausted and broken, a large wooden cross laying across his shoulders. The people jeered and Roman soldiers took turns hitting him with long whips.

The volunteers reenacted the Stations of the Cross in the streets of the City of Newburgh on Friday. From St. Patrick and St. Mary’s Church, the procession moved slowly south along Liberty Street and then along Benkard Avenue.

More than 300 people accompanied the procession through the city streets that morning. “Mary’s gaze gathers up the tears of every mother,” church volunteer Michelle Amstrong said through a loud speaker, including mothers of those “who fall into the abyss of drugs, gangs or alcohol.” A woman wrapped in blue robes held a bloodied Jesus in her arms.

The street scene depicted the fourth station of the cross, when Jesus encounters his mother Mary as he drags the cross through Jerusalem on his way to his crucifixion in Golgotha.

The fourteen stations were narrated in English and Spanish, describing the final hours in which Jesus was nailed to the cross, died and was finally placed in a tomb.

“The Stations of the Cross is a reenactment of the life of Christ once he is handed over to the Romans,” said St. Patrick’s Fr. Fernando Hernandez. “We relive the last moments when he is carrying the cross.”

The Stations of the Cross has been held by St. Patrick’s Parish for about 20 years. The event takes place each year on Good Friday, the day when Jesus is believed to have been crucified. “He died that day,” Hernandez said. “They took him down and put him in the tomb. On Easter Sunday, he rose from the dead.”

“Jesus died on the cross for us,” Hernandez added. “That was beginning of our redemption.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

