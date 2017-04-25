Student – faculty art show enters final weekend

Art you kidding me?” …is the title of the 13th Annual Student and Faculty Art Show.

The exhibit of 300 works will be on view through Monday, May 1, 2017. Once again the students and faculty of the Arts and Communication Department have gathered an ensemble of traditional drawing, painting, color, two-dimensional and three-dimensional design, photography, and new media to visually engage the visitor as well as demonstrate the multi-faceted course offerings. The student and faculty artists express their talents by sharing their artworks with the college community and the community at large.

Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 9am to 6 p.m., and during performances by the Apprentice Players, the theatre students.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange. Questions may be addressed to Cultural Affairs at 341-4891 or cultural@sunyorange.edu.