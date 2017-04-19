The cleanup is underway

The City of Newburgh is slowly recovering from PFOS contamination of its drinking-water supply at Washington Lake. Manufactured in the U.S. until 2000, the chemical was used in Scotchgard products and non-stick cookware.

It was also a key ingredient in fire foam used at Stewart Air National Guard Base, where the chemical seeped into water and soil. Pooling in a stormwater retention pond near the air base, the chemical flowed downhill to pollute the city’s drinking water.

In this series, the Mid Hudson Times investigates the water crisis, the ongoing cleanup and the source of the pollution at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

A group of workers wore hard hats at a huge construction site at the City of Newburgh Water Filtration Plant. Excavators lumbered over large mounds of soil as workers laid down footings of a foundation for a state-of-the-art, granular-activated carbon filtration (GAC) system.

The filtration system will be accompanied by new pumps, a backwash tank and 1.2-million-gallon storage tank. Once built, the system will filter out a host of water contaminants, including volatile organic compounds, perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate, better known as PFOS.

The system is one of a slew of additions upgrades to City of Newburgh water infrastructure following PFOS contamination of the city’s drinking water supply.

Systems old and new

City Water Superintendent Wayne Vradenburgh walked through a room outfitted with an electronic monitoring system on a tour of the City of Newburgh Water Treatment Plant this month.

The system provides daily measurements of a range of substances.

“Every hour, the operator checks the turbidity, PH, chlorine residual, fluoride residual…” Vradenburgh explained, and at midnight those readings are calculated into a daily, average reading.

The computerized monitoring system serves a critical function at a century-old plant undergoing a major facelift following the contamination of Washington Lake. “We’re still taking cast-iron pipes out of the ground, stamped from the 1920s,” Vradenburgh said.

Washington Lake has served as the city’s primary, drinking -water reservoir for decades. But, when PFOS was discovered at elevated levels in the water last spring, the lake was shut down and the city began drawing water from its backup water source, Brown’s Pond.

Fortunately, the pond tested “non-detect” for PFOS. The state is conducting further testing at the pond this week, Vradenburgh said.

The pond provided water to the city for about a month, until the city tapped into the Catskill Aqueduct. By then, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was fully deployed in efforts to provide clean drinking water to the city.

The state quickly launched several remedial infrastructure projects: the construction of GAC-filtration system at Washington Lake began to slowly remove PFOS from the water; a pump system at the lake was also installed to redirect water back into Silver Stream to avoid flooding and potential damage to an earthen dam.

“We drew down four feet of water,” Vradenburgh said, referring to the lake pumps. The system was shut down over the winter, he said, and during that time the lake water level rose by two feet.

Lake diversion gates were also closed to stop the inflow of polluted water from Silver Stream. And, a direct connection from the Catskill Aqueduct to the Brown’s Pond pump station ensured the smooth flow of water from the aqueduct to the city’s water plant.

A gift from the past

Brown’s Pond was the picture of rural beauty on a crisp morning this month. Families of swans and Canada geese glided along its glassy surface, indifferent to the heavy machinery buried nearby.

A low humm reverberated from an underground pipe. “That’s the aqueduct,” Vradenburgh said.

Located next to Brown’s Pond, the water main is part of the Catskill Aqueduct, which transports hundreds of millions of gallons of water each day from the Ashokan and Schoharie reservoirs to water distribution systems serving New York City.

“Now we have a direct connect from the aqueduct to Brown’s Pond Pump Station,” said Vradenburgh, from which water is sent directly to the city water plant.

The pipe connection was built in the immediate weeks after PFOS was discovered in the city water system – after the City Manager Michael Ciaravino declared a state of emergency, Washington Lake was shut down and water began to be drawn from Brown’s Pond.

If it wasn’t for the pump station – the engine which pumps water to the city plant from both the aqueduct and the pond – there’s no telling where the city would have turned for water during the PFOS crisis last year, Vradenburgh said.

He credited former city water Superintendent John Platt for the wisdom and foresight to have the pump station constructed in 2007.

“He had a pump station installed in case of emergency, in case we ever shut Washington Lake off,” Vradenburgh said. “He was always worried about potential emergencies.”

“If the pump station wasn’t thought of and constructed under his leadership, we would not be able to bring water from Brown’s Pond or the aqueduct to our filtration plant.”

Water usage was cut dramatically once the city tapped into the aqueduct with the newly-built connection, said Vradenburgh. Coupled with hundreds of leak fixes by the city in the last year, city water consumption has been cut almost in half, he said.

“We’re saving money and pushing a better product,” Vradenburgh said.

Martin Brand, DEC deputy commissioner for remediation and materials, estimates the state has paid “in excess” of $25 million for the water-infrastructure upgrades so far.

Silver linings

The city will switch back to using water from Washington Lake once the GAC system at the city water plant is completed, Brad Hutton of the New York State Department of Health told residents at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center last month.

“Once it’s constructed in the fall, you will move back to Lake Washington,” Hutton said.

And, not a moment too soon. The construction project is being closely coordinated with the planned shutdown of the Catskill Aqueduct, scheduled to close for maintenance and repairs for several weeks beginning in October.

The lake, however, remains attached to Silver Stream, the primary tributary connecting the lake with the chief source of PFOS pollution at Recreation Pond, adjacent to the Stewart Air Guard Base.

City Manager Michael Ciaravino has repeatedly stressed the need for adequate protection of streams and tributaries throughout the Washington Lake watershed – specifically the need to classify Silver Stream as a Class-A stream requiring monitoring and protection as a source of drinking water.

“The main tributary feeding into Washington Lake has been mischaracterized,” Ciaravino said, speaking about the Silver Stream’s classification as a Class-D stream at a public meeting held at Baptist Temple Church in December.

Surface waters throughout the state are classified according to their “best uses,” the DEC reports, and classified through a formal rulemaking process with public review.

“The classification AA or A is assigned to waters used as a source of drinking water,” the New York City Department of Environmental Protection states. “Classification D, the lowest classification standard, reflects a best usage for fishing.”

“The city’s position is …the Department of Defense cannot be permitted to discharge into a primary, drinking-water stream,” said Ciaravino on Monday.

As a result of the mischaracterization, a State Pollution Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit was granted by the state, the city manager said.

When contacted by the Mid Hudson Times to ask if Silver Stream was classified as a Class-A stream, the DEC did not deny that an error was made in terms of the stream’s classification. In a statement, however, the agency said the problem was corrected.

“All the tributaries flowing into Lake Washington are officially classified in state regulation as Class A, as defined in our regulations at 6 NYCRR Part 682, Table I,” the agency said in an emailed statement on Monday. “These include Silver Stream and Patton Brook and their immediate tributaries.”

Though it appears the watershed is on the mend, the question now turns to whether the source of the PFOS pollution at the Stewart Air National Guard Base is being remediated.

“The people who drank the water in the City of Newburgh now know the truth,” said Ciaravino. “They also know that the city has taken radical steps to deliver a different quality of drinking water that, simply put, is the best and purest drinking water in the region.”

The next story in this series will look at PFOS pollution at the Stewart Air National Guard Base.

