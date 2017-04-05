UNICO hosts annual St. Joseph’s Day dinner

For the past 29 years the local Marlboro chapter of UNICO has been serving a multi-course dinner in honor of St. Joseph’s Day as a way to raise funds for individuals in need and for various charities in town.

There was not an empty seat at St. Mary’s parish hall on Saturday evening where the dinner was served, starting with salad, followed by a pasta dish with meatballs and sausage, hot peppers, a side of fennel and the piece de resistance, Chicken Marsala. Coffee, pastry and Sambuca topped off the meal.

The UNICO National website states that the organization was founded in 1922 in Waterbury, Connecticut as a way to “unite all Italian Americans and motivate them to become more civic minded. In order to accomplish this, members would have to understand that they would have to make sacrifices, not for personal gain, but for service to others. In the ensuing years UNICO became an acronym that stood for Unity, Neighborliness, Integrity, Charity, and Opportunity.”

Joseph Pezavento was a founding member of the Marlborough chapter. He said in 1988 Carmine Cavoli invited a handful of local residents to a meeting at his shop, Carmine’s Kitchen, at what is now the Falcon Music Club.

“He sent personal invitations out. We had chairs all sitting in a circle like a seance. He said we’re going to start a club in Marlboro called UNICO and explained what it was,” Pezavento recalled. “He went around the room and pointed to people and gave them all a job. He pointed to Danny Martuscello and said you’re going to be the first President and he pointed to me and said Joe you’re going to be the first Vice President.” Other founding members included Frank Ricciardone, Joe Pezavento Sr., Bruno Ronkese, Paul Giorgini, Doctor Biengardi, Joe Noto and Charley Giametta.

Pezavento said his father was a butcher in town and around the feast day of St. Joseph local women would come to his shop and give him a sweet cake or a desert, which in turn sparked the idea for the annual Italian dinner.

“It’s all about getting family together [and] it’s a lot about food, that’s our culture,” he said.

Frank Ricciardone also remembers receiving a call from Carmine.

“We came over because Carmine said come over to the store. We had no idea what he was talking about,” Ricciardone said.

Ricciardone said the dinner is sold out every year and the money stays within the communities of Marlboro, Milton and Middle Hope. He smiled, saying the motto for the dinner is, “Have a good time and eat hardy.”

UNICO member, and cook, Dave Zambito said they started preparing the food on Thursday for the Saturday dinner. He stressed that all of the money they raise goes to local charities, such as the food bank, local churches and anonymous food gift certificates at Christmas.

“Whatever we make in profit goes directly to charitable causes,” he said.

Anthony Porpiglia, a member of UNICO since 1991, said he is an electrician and cousin of another Anthony who is a local fruit farmer.

“Its a great group of guys who are looking to help and give back to the community. They are hard working, dedicated guys. Our kids have all grown up together and some of them have joined UNICO,” he said.

Willy Biggin, an 11-year member, said UNICO also contributes to the Secret Santa and the toy drive with the Police Department.

“Thats the cool part about this; the money we make and the time we do goes right back into the community,” he said.

Frank LaLusa thanked all of the members for their hard work and Adams Fairacre Farm for supplying the food at a very reasonable price.

“Without them we are nothing; its a community thing,” he said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com