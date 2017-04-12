Valley Central girls rally past Highland

About a minute after the opening face-off the Valley Central girls’ lacrosse team found itself trailing the Highland Huskies by two goals.

After a quick change, the Vikings found the back of the net seven times in the next 24 minutes on their way to an 8-6 non-league win on Saturday at Viking Field.

“They started off slow,” Valley Central coach Brooke Axelson said. “They raised their intensity and they definitely progressed throughout the game. They focused and they did what they needed to do.”

What they needed to do was close the gap, while tightening the defense around goalkeeper Maddie Apap, giving the offense a chance to do its job.

With 15:24 to go in the first half, Lara Keenan answered the call with the first of her four goals of the night.

Valley Central also was able to take advantage of Highland’s penalties in the crease as Kelsey Trainor tied the game at 2-2 after a penalty, and added her second goal of the game, with about 5 minutes to go in the half.

The Vikings also got a first-half goal from Theresa O’Leary.

“It didn’t’ affect the way that they played so it wasn’t an issue,” Axelson said of the deficit.

“They were down two goals so they worked that much harder to get back into it. We made some changes on the field and the girls pulled it off.”

The Vikings’ only score in the second half came courtesy of Valerie Long, but the lack of offense gave Highland a chance to make a run at a comeback. However, the Huskies never closed the gap beyond two goals despite the best efforts of Elisabeth Fino, who netted four goals for the Huskies.

The Vikings will be off the field due to spring break and will play their next game on the road at Pine Bush on Tuesday, April 18.

“We’re a young team,” Axelson said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year so for the third game and for them to be where they are with their team chemistry, it’s definitely a plus. So I am looking forward to the rest of the games.”

By Mike Zummo