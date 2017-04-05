Walden amends police discipline process

While newly-elected Trustees Faith Moore and Lynn Thompson were set for induction on April 4, the Walden Village Board had one final session with its current crop last Tuesday, and the panel passed a pair of local laws at that meeting that changed the guidelines for Walden’s fire inspection and police discipline processes.

Local Law No. 6 of 2017 is patterned after a Town of Wallkill bill that gives a municipality’s board the power to investigate and make the final decision on police disciplinary matters. The legislation states that Village Manager John Revella has been designated “to review, examine and investigate complaints concerning allegations or violations of the Police Department Rules and Regulations, general orders issued by the Chief of Police or policy directives issued by the Village Manager. However, no authority to make a final determination in a disciplinary proceeding is hereby delegated to the Village Manager.” Under the procedure, the manager would provide a written notice of discipline to the offending police officer, and if the deal is accepted by the officer the Village Board would be asked to approve the agreement.

An officer will also have the right to request a public hearing in front of an independent hearing officer, who would then submit their recommendation to the board for final approval. “The basic issue of the disciplinary action is it puts it back in the hands of the board, in our case the Village Manager, to make the final decision,” Walden Police Chief Jeff Holmes said. “There’s still a process they do have to follow, but they were eligible for certain articles of civil service law. Now we can divert some of that for just general disciplinary actions that don’t necessarily need those things. It’s simplified and it makes it quicker.” The Wallkill law that the bill is modeled after has already been upheld in court. “The PBA (Police Benevolent Association) president is well aware of it, and we’re not taking any rights away from anyone,” Holmes said.

The board also unanimously passed the year’s fifth local law during its March 28 meeting, and the Fire Safety and Property Maintenance Inspections bill will hone the village code to ensure that all multiple dwellings and nonresidential buildings will be inspected at least once every two years. “We have that in our code and we’re just tightening that code up,” Walden Mayor Susan Rumbold

said. The law expands the building inspector’s authority in the village and could be further amended down the line to add more building categories.

During the meeting, the board also passed a resolution to set the fees for the 2017 Summer Camp program. Walden residents will pay $50 per child for the half-day program, while Town of Montgomery residents will be charged $60 and Non-Town of Montgomery residents will pay $75 per attendee. The fees were increased over last year, and the full-day program will cost $325 for Walden residents, $375 for Montgomery citizens and $400 for non-residents. The camp will run from July 5 to Aug. 16 at James Olley Community Park and parents can register online at villageofwalden.org.

The board was set to receive an infusion of fresh blood at its first April meeting after Thompson and Moore emerged victorious in the March 21 village election. The two new panelists claimed two-year terms on the board, while Trustee Brian Sebring was re-elected for another stint on the council. Trustee Edmond Leonard, who came up short in his bid for re-election, did not attend his final scheduled meeting with the board last week, and the session also marked the final appearance on the board for Trustee Gerald Mishk, who chose not to seek another term.

“They were both very hard working and they both had the best interests at heart for the village,” Rumbold said. “Ed was our representative with the state, so he would go up there and bring back all kinds of news. Gerry did a lot of work with the police department, which we appreciated, being an ex-police officer himself. I’m going to miss them both.”

The mayor, running unopposed, also claimed an additional two-year term in last month’s election, and she aims to keep the momentum going in the village as her tenure continues. “I was very honored to be re-elected by the people in the village,” Rumbold said. “I hope we can keep going in the direction we’re going, and try to get things done for the village and make life here better for everybody.”

Thompson, who was the top vote-getter in the board election, securing 259 votes, was pleasantly surprised to earn a spot on the board. “I was relieved that it was over and shocked and delighted that we won,” she said. “I just want to get going.”

By Ted Remsnyder