Walden Police officer killed

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Walden Police Officer.

Officer Dustin James, 31, was off-duty when the accident occurred at 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. It happened at the intersection of Bruynswick Road and Route 44/55 in the Town of Gardiner. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, deputies said. The driver of the car was identified was Alejandra Rodas-Perez, 19, of Bloomingburg.

James was a full-time officer in the Walden Village Police Department and a part-time officer in the Village of Montgomery Department. He joined Montgomery in December 2015. He began his career with Walden PD on January 1, 2007 as a part-time dispatcher. On August 17 of that year he was hired as a part-time police officer and on October 13, 2009, he was appointed as a full-time patrolman.

James, who served as President of the Walden PBA, has received numerous citations and awards during his tenure. At last year’s Walden Police Awards Ceremony, he received a Meritorious Service Citation for apprehending a disorderly person with a knife, an Honorable Service Citation, , an Exceptional Duty Citation and a Unit Citation for saving a person’s life. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of investigator. He also helped organize Walden’s National Night Out for several years.

James is survived by his wife, Maryellen James.

A funeral mass will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Holy Name of Mary Church in Montgomery.