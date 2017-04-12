Walden set to pierce tax cap

The Walden Village Board began the painstaking process of crafting a 2017-2018 spending plan at the first of five planned budget sessions at a meeting on the evening of April 4. After the board’s regularly scheduled gathering concluded, the council set about the yearly ritual of examining the budget line by line. The current proposed budget, which is subject to change, includes a 4.33 percent tax levy increase, which is above the state-mandated 1.15 percent tax cap.

Last Monday, the board directed Village Attorney Dave Donovan to draft a local law that would override the tax cap if necessary. Like last year, it appears the board will need to pierce the cap unless the proposed levy increase can be slashed at the remaining budget meetings. “We haven’t taken action against piercing it yet, because we didn’t want to do it if we don’t have to,” Walden Mayor Susan Rumbold said. “We still have meetings next week with more department heads. We’re still working on it, but if I had to guess, it’s going to be hard not to (pierce the cap). But of course we always make every effort.”

The proposed budget was crafted by Village Manager John Revella and Walden Treasurer Kelly Kelly, and originally contained an 11.63 percent tax levy increase after the village department heads made their initial budget requests. Revella subsequently pared that figure down to 4.33 percent, a number that could fall further if the board finds more reductions. The proposed budget was listed at $8,151,447 (up from last year’s $7,888,793 total adopted budget), and the sum includes $7,759,500 in appropriations for village operations and $391,947 in funds for the public library.

On April 5, the board met with the heads of the Police Department and Parks and Recreation Department to discuss the budgets of those agencies, and the panel was also scheduled to sit down with the reps from Department of Public Works and the Justice Court this week. The tax cap law and the budget could be passed at the board’s next meeting on April 18. The proposed spending plan does not include any money from the village’s fund balance. “We always try to avoid that,” Rumbold said. “We going to try not to use any. That’s always our goal, but we haven’t made that decision yet because we don’t have the final numbers. Just going over the numbers with the two department heads we’ve spoken to so far, there really isn’t anything exorbitant in there. John Revella and the departments have trimmed a substantial amount already to get from the 11 percent to where we are now.”

Under the initial draft of the budget, the Police Department budget had increased from $1,311,940 in last year’s adjusted budget to $1,384,654 under this year’s plan. The boost was attributed to police salary raises and the fact that health insurance costs were up 12 percent year-to-year. Under the proposed budget, the village will raise $4,705,993 in property taxes to pay for village operations and Walden will receive $3,053,507 in non-property tax revenues. Rumbold notes that the administration is cautious about potentially raising taxes. “The manager, the board and the department heads work very hard to make sure that we’re being financially responsible and fiscally prudent when it comes to our budget,” she said. “We pay taxes just like everybody else. We realize that it’s getting more and more difficult for people to meet their tax responsibilities. So we’re very careful and prudent about what we do because we’re very mindful of the constraints that people face. But at the end of the day, we still have to sustain our village and I just hope people are confident that when we do make decisions they’re not taken lightly.”

Rumbold credits the Walden staff for squeezing every last drop out of village equipment in order to cut down on department budgets. “We talked last night to Parks and Rec about one of our mowers that’s 10 or 11 years old,” she said. “So it’s much slower than the other ones and it takes much longer to cut with it. Can we get another year out of it? So rather than replace it, we’ll try to get another year out of it instead of making that kind of purchase this year. ”

The mayor also contends that the state’s tax cap process is inherently unfair and puts the squeeze on little villages. “We have a lot of unfunded mandates,” Rumbold said. “When the state does their evaluation of the health of a municipality, anything we do, including capital projects, are counted against us. I don’t think the tax cap is a realistic picture of what happens in a municipality. I thought it was a good idea when it was first initiated, but the ultimate goal, in my opinion, is that the Governor (Andrew Cuomo) wants to get rid of small municipalities. They want everyone to consolidate and join to become one large government. I think that’s part of his goal – to make it impossible for small villages to be sustained. They’re trying to choke us financially by putting all of these mandates and restraints on us.”

