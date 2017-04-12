Wetlands protection

The Newburgh Town Council has approved the purchase of a 30-acre property and wetlands north of Chadwick Lake. The property purchase is part of an ongoing effort to protect the lake, which serves as a chief source of drinking water for the Town of Newburgh.

“We need to protect the watershed wherever we can,” said Councilwoman Betty Greene at Town Hall on Monday night.

Located near the Town of Newburgh-Plattekill border, the undeveloped parcel contains New York State-designated wetlands that feed into the Quassaick Creek, a Chadwick Lake tributary.

“It’s mostly wetlands,” said town attorney Mark Taylor. “Orange County acquired the parcel through tax foreclosure and has offered it to the town for a price of $15,000.”

Development potential of the property is limited, Taylor said. “From the town’s perspective, ownership is the best means of protecting the waters flowing into the reservoir,” he said.

The wetlands have been identified as a “high-priority watershed protection area,” said town Engineer James Osborne.

The town has purchased several lakeside properties in an effort to preserve the lake’s water quality in recent years. Chadwick Lake is expected to serve as the town’s main drinking water source when the Delaware Aqueduct is shut down for six months in 2022.

Following a public hearing on the purchase, the town council took another step to protect the lake with the approval to hire a vendor to remove a group of groundhogs wreaking havoc in the lake’s dam.

“It’s an earth dam, built around a concrete core,” said Osborne. “The woodchucks are making burrows in the earthen part of the dam. This allows water to infiltrate the borrows and compromise the stability of the earthen face of the dam.”

Chadwick Lake was created with the construction of the dam in 1924, the engineer said. “When the town bought the lake in the 1960s, it became our drinking water supply,” Osborne said.

The town council voted to hire Wildlife Busters to remove the animals over the course of eight months. Osborne estimated it would cost the town no more than $4,800 to have about 10 woodchucks evicted from the dam. “If there are more woodchucks than I’ve estimated, it will be slightly more,” Osborne said.

Chadwick Lake has seen more than 800 visitors since Saturday, town parks Commissioner Robert Petrillo said Monday.

Lake activity offerings this spring and summer include fishing, boating, walking trails and events. State fishing licenses are currently available at the Newburgh Town Clerk’s Office at a cost $25 per year for people under 70, and $5 per year for seniors aged 70 and older.

For more information about Chadwick Lake, visit the Town of Newburgh website at Townofnewburgh.org – type “Chadwick Lake” in the search window on the homepage.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com