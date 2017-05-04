4th homicide of the year

A 61-year-old man was found dead in the early morning hours last week at a Youth Advocate Programs shelter on Grand Street. Robert Munson had been working the overnight shift at the facility when he was killed in an assault, according to police.

The homicide took place early on Wednesday, May 24. A wanted bulletin was released to the public with a photo of suspect Wilfredo Mercado that day. The notice stated Mercado should be considered “extremely dangerous.”

Police later found Mercado in the area of 219 Broadway. He was charged with second-degree murder and arraigned in Newburgh City Court the following day. He pleaded not guilty.

Mercado was ineligible for bail due to prior convictions. Police have released no additional information.

The YAP program offers transitional life skills training to homeless men, including the formerly incarcerated. Munson worked as a YAP advocate since 2014.

The homicide is the second to occur in two weeks, following a fatal shooting on Bush Avenue on May 19. It is the fourth homicide to occur in the City of Newburgh this year.

Anyone with information on either homicide is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131 – or call the City of Newburgh Police confidential tips hotline at 569-7555.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com