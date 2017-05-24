Adam Bush wins OCIAA pentathlon

Pine Bush’s Adam Bush came into the OCIAA track and field championships as the number seed in the pentathlon, an event he set the school record as a freshman, and the senior finish as the champion with 3,021 points.

Bush, a decathlete prospect at SUNY Albany next year, and Jon Grasso, his teammate, went 1-2 in the event as Pine Bush finished in 13th with 18 points.

“Everything has been clicking this season,” said Bush, after arriving in Warwick Friday. “PRs here, PRs there. Now I just have to put it together.”

Valley Central tied for 14th place with nine points, and the Vikings’ Joe Peterson was third in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.67.

Pine Bush’s girls’ team, in eighth place, tied Middletown with 25 points. Valley Central was 10th with 24 points.

Pine Bush’s Taylor Pannell and Valley Central’s Nicole Van Pelt went 3-4 in the high jump. Pannell and Jenna Maggiolo, her teammate went 3-4 in the long jump. And Valley Central’s Zarah Harris was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.96.

