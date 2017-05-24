Amthor released from the hospital

Maybrook Police Chief Butch Amthor has been released from the hospital and is home recovering from the gunshot wound he sustained while on duty last Tuesday.

The incident, in which Amthor was wounded, and Anthony Bostick, 28, of Maybrook, died of an apparent gunshot wound, will be investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of the New York State Police. The investigation, confirmed Friday by Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, is within the protocol established for the investigation of incidents that involve police officers’ use of deadly force against citizens.

On May 16, police officers from the both the Town of Montgomery and Village of Maybrook Police Departments responded to third floor apartment of 812 Abbey Avenue, in the Village of Maybrook, the residence of Anthony Bostick. Police said Bostick was wanted on misdemeanor charges related to a domestic incident that had been reported by his girlfriend earlier that morning. Information released by the District Attorney’s office indicated that the girlfriend had also reported that Bostick may have been entertaining suicidal thoughts.

According to the police report, when officers knocked on the door, Bostick refused to open the door, or surrender to police on misdemeanor charges. Police officers continued to talk to Bostick while they obtained an arrest warrant. Even after Bostick was informed that an arrest warrant had been issued, the report indicates, he refused to open the door. When officers attempted to enter, they discovered that in addition to the door being locked, objects had been placed behind the door to barricade it.

The police officer who initially entered the apartment was wearing a body-worn camera. Recordings from the camera indicate that Bostick refused repeated orders to surrender, and fired a pistol at the police, striking Amthor, before one police officer returned fire. Approximately nine seconds after the last shot was fired by police, another shot is heard coming from the room that Bostick had been firing from, leading the police officers in the apartment to believe that he may have killed himself. Police retreated from the apartment until additional police resources could be brought to the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. In addition to the investigation being conducted by the District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Police, a parallel investigation will be conducted by the Orange County Grand Jury.

Amthor, meanwhile, is recovering from his injury. In a letter to the Wallkill Valley Times, he indicated that he “can expect a full recovery and return to service as Police Chief.”