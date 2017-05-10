At 91, Sally Berger continues to paint

Reflection is the title of the 15-piece solo exhibit by Sally Berger. She chose that title as the paintings reflect her positive view “inspired by the beautiful area where she resides.”

The show will be on view in Orange Hall Gallery Fringe through June 15, with a reception on Sunday, May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

At 91, soon to be 92, this nonagenarian is an active artist and continues to paint at her home or with her friends of the Garret Society, a longstanding art group originally formed to learn from and paint with the late Lisa Specht with whom Sally studied for many years through the Arts Council of Orange County. Specht was a highly-regarded pastelist who taught also at the Arts Students League in NYC.

The southwestern Ulster County village of Ellenville has been home to Berger ever since she married the late Louis Berger. She grew up in nearby Spring Glen. She is the mother of five and the grandmother of ten.

Berger loves to paint still lifes with flowers, fruit, and vegetables as well as landscapes and portraits. Her show is a mix of these works, mostly in pastels with an oil included. In addition to the private collections of which her works are a part, over the years, she has exhibited her paintings at Kent Art Association, Eisenhower Hall, the Lycian Center, and the Ellenville Public Library.

Come celebrate with her during the reception or enjoy her exhibit during regular gallery hours, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. through May. The college is closed on Memorial Day Weekend and on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays in June.

Orange Hall is located on the campus of SUNY Orange at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, Middletown.