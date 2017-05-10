Benedict farmhouse to be tested

The aging farmhouse at Benedict Farm Park in Montgomery will undergo testing for asbestos and lead, as part of an effort to preserve the structure.

At their meeting last week, the Montgomery Town Board discussed the report from Above Grade Home Inspections, which recommended the move after identifying possible issues with tiles, paint and the basement.

The board agreed unanimously to move forward with the testing for asbestos and lead, which entails having Above Grade send samples out to a lab.

Supervisor Mike Hayes explained after the meeting that if either is found, a remediation plan will be the next step. If not, the board then moves on to a decision on what to do with the building.

Possible uses include a community center, rental property or base of operations for the town’s recreation department.

Hayes does not anticipate putting employees into the structure, noting that the building adjoining town hall still remains vacant (offering more than 8,000 square feet).

He added that while the board agreed to hire a part-time recreation attendant following their executive session, the town does not need the house for their recreation department. The town does not have a large recreation program as they contract with the villages for those services.

Regardless of the use, various improvements would need to be made to the small farmhouse, from fixing or replacing the aged wooden porch and plumbing, to making it handicapped accessible.

Hayes said the future of the farmhouse is still “up in the air” as it depends on how much they want to invest into it, what needs to be done following testing, and what can be done with it.

In other business, the board approved $3,000 for the excavation and repair of a chlorine tank at the sewer plant after a hole was found in the tank.

The town board also approved the memorandum of understanding for the police contract on Thursday, following an executive session. It provides for salary increases and changes to health insurance and weight differentials.

Supervisor Hayes stated that it took a little longer than expected (they began working on it in the fall) but overall it was fairly reasonable. The contract is in effect until December 31, 2021.

Montgomery tweaks solar law

As interest grows in harvesting solar energy, the Montgomery Town Board is working to get a local law in place that would regulate the “installation and operation of all small-scale and utility-scale solar energy equipment systems.”

The board discussed comments and recommendations received from both the town’s planning board as well as the Orange County Planning Board, ranging from a recommendation that certain setback requirements be increased, to the protection of areas designated as open space on clustered subdivision plans.

Town attorney Andrew Gilchrist noted that the local law also requires a “decommissioning plan” during the special permit application process and later, if approved, the operator has to file adequate security to make sure the decommissioning takes place.

Gilchrist said he would make the board’s changes and have the proposed law ready for their meeting on May 11, 2017, at which time the board could set a public hearing.

Walden Library cutting services

The Josephine-Louise Public Library in Walden passed their budget Wednesday evening. Charlie Frank, who serves as president of the library’s board of trustees, advised the town board that the budget is under the state tax cap, however due to an increase in health care costs (12%), insurance and other costs, they were forced to make some hard choices.

The library plans to cut 400 part-time staffing hours and decrease their book budget by $7,000.

Frank said it was unfortunate they had to diminish their services even as the demand for them is increasing. He requested and received permission to display the library’s program posters in the lobby of the town hall, space permitting.

By RACHEL COLEMAN