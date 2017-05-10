Bridge project back on schedule

The major renovation of the Wallkill Bridge is on track for this summer, as Ulster County Legislature Chairman Kenneth Ronk informed the Shawangunk Town Board at its May 4 meeting that the county hopes to begin construction on July 1. The bridge could be closed through the end of the year, as Ronk noted that the project has morphed from a regular rehabilitation to a larger job that will widen the bridge and include a concrete deck. The county bridge project comes with a projected price tag of $2.2 million, and the D.A. Collins Construction Company of Saratoga Springs will handle the bridge work.

The project will include the installation of an ADA sidewalk on the bridge, new railings and the addition of decorative lighting posts. As part of the construction, a new water pipe will be installed, and the Shawangunk board voted during the meeting to appropriate $85,000 from the Wallkill water district to pay for that facet of the project. “When you go across the bridge there’s a water pipe on the sidewalk, and that’s the water district’s pipe that services the houses on the other side,” Shawangunk Supervisor John Valk said. “They’re going to put that down below, and the cost of the new pipe and the installation, the Wallkill water district has to bear the cost.”

Only the residents within the water district will foot the bill for the new pipe, which will be installed by the contractor, with the cost being reimbursed by the district. The town decided to use an eight-inch water pipe (instead of four) for the project. “Because all of the other water lines are eight inches, and it’s too small to supply on the other side, so we felt that at some point the pipe on the other side of the bridge would be replaced with a larger pipe,” Valk said. “The part on the bridge has already been done. Right now, the Fire Department runs a line from the Post Office across if there’s a fire over there.”

Shawangunk has been planning a complete refresh of its official town website for months, and last Thursday’s meeting commenced with a presentation from Devine Consulting, the firm that handles the town’s webpage. Councilman Brian Amthor has been the board’s point person on the website upgrade, and he noted that the town wants more than a cosmetic redo of its site. The goal of the website transformation is to allow residents quick access to the most popular services on the town portal. “For most websites, people go there for the most common things,” Amthor said during the meeting. “If you look at the analytics on the site, it will tell you ‘you had 500 visitors to look at or 200 visitors to look at this.’ You can see percentage-wise what the most visited sections of your website are. On ours, that could be the downloads of the Recreation applications or it could be an application for a dog license. So we can look at those analytics and find out where most people visit.”

As part of the new site, which could be completed within 90-120 days once the plan is approved, Shawangunk could reach out to local photographers for donated pictures of town locations and residents that could be featured on the site. The town might also ask schoolchildren to design new town logos.

Under the outside firm’s proposal, the town would have a social media presence, with official Shawangunk Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. The company would also train government employees to be able to update the website themselves, would allow the town to post quicker updates about local road conditions or town events. “Right now, it’s not user-friendly,” Valk said of the current website. “We want the public, if they’re looking for information, to be able to go and find it easily. Right now we have to send updates to the company that runs the website, and they’ll post it. We want to be able to post it right from here and take it down the next day. We just want it to be fresh information for the public.”

