Broadway bank closing

The Bank of America branch on Broadway in the City of Newburgh is scheduled to close in mid-July. Bank officials say the branch is closing due to low traffic.

The banking facility is the only BofA branch in the city. The two closest BofA branches are located on Windsor Highway in New Windsor and on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh.

“Banking behaviors have changed over the last few years,” BofA spokeswoman Tara Burke said in an email last week.

“More and more, customers are using online and digital channels, as well as ATMs to do their everyday banking. Traffic for service is down in banking centers. Customers use them more for sales than service.”

People stood on the sidewalk, lined up outside of the bank’s ATM on Friday afternoon. Mostly Hispanic laborers, they were there to deposit their weekly paychecks. “It’s going to be a problem,” said Ramon Zaleta, on learning about the closure.

Zaleta stood in the ATM line on Friday. The closure will pose a major inconvenience to him, said Zaleta, who often rides with coworkers to get to work.

“The closure of (Bank of America) will have a negative impact on all of our city residents,” said city Councilwoman Karen Mejia, when asked if the closure would be a disservice to the city’s Hispanic community.

“This is the second branch in the last decade to close its doors within our city limits. It is unfortunate that banks like BofA are leaving communities like the City of Newburgh when we are trying to rebuild ourselves after the housing crisis…”

However, Mejia said, the closure does provide an opportunity for community banks to come to the city and for residents to bank with institutions “that put communities at the center of their banking models,” she said.

Burke said an additional ATM would be installed at the Route 300 branch, but she did not say when.

The bank will work with branch employees find jobs at other BofA locations, Burke said. “We will work with impacted associates to find other positions within the company,” she wrote.

By SHANTAL RILEY

