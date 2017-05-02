CAC marks 12th ‘Tree City’ anniversary

The young tree stands about 12-feet high on the lawn of the Newburgh Heritage Center on Grand Street. At its peak, the tree will stand up to 70 feet tall and boast bright, red autumn leaves.

“It’s an Acer rubrum,” said City of Newburgh Conservation Advisory Council member Charlene Boyle. “It’s a red oak tree.”

CAC members, volunteers and city DPW staff planted the tree on a glorious spring morning in late April. It was National Arbor Day, and the tree planting marked the city’s 12th year as a “Tree City USA Community.”

“Every year, we’re recertified as a Tree City,” said Boyle, who explained volunteers have to perform enough in-kind services in order to earn the designation.

Last year, the CAC and volunteers planted 27 trees, including cherry, pear and oak trees. Council members plan on planting about a dozen London planetrees along the eastern edge of Downing Park this month. “For every tree cut down, we want to plant another tree,” said Boyle.

In 2015, a $25,000 Urban Forestry grant from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation paid for a tree inventory, which tallied more than 8,000 trees living on city property.

Some were identified as hazardous. Many of those hazardous trees were aging maple trees, said CAC member Karen Eberle-McCarthy. “Most of the Norway maples are in decline,” she said. Other hazardous trees have been weakened through excessive pruning by utility companies trying to get to power lines, Eberle-McCarthy said.

“Tree City” status makes the city eligible for grants and services for tree care and cultivation through the Arbor Day Foundation.

Last year, the city was awarded a $20,000 TD Bank Green Streets no-match grant, which paid for a new, electric vehicle, slated for use in the care and maintenance of city trees. The vehicle was on proud display at the Heritage Center that day. “It goes up to 25 miles an hour,” said Boyle, with zero emissions. “It’s street legal.”

The battery-powered, global electric motorcar (GEM) is capable of traveling 98 miles on a single charge, electric vehicle maker Polaris Industries states. “We’re hoping this will encourage volunteers to help out,” said Boyle. “It’s hard work to lug around a five-gallon jugs of water.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

