Civil service administrator takes medical leave

City of Newburgh Civil Service Commission Administrator Michelle Mills is taking a six-week medical leave. The Newburgh City Council attempted to find coverage in her absence but the council was unable to come to an agreement last week.

“I’m afraid if someone gets into that position fulltime, we’re going to lose our civil service commission,” said city Councilwoman Regina Angelo at City Hall last week.

The council was split on a resolution to temporarily change the city’s current human resources director’s hours from part-time to full-time to take on some of Mills’ duties in her absence. Council members Angelo, Cindy Holmes and Hillary Rayford voted against the resolution and it was defeated. Mayor Judy Kennedy was absent.

“We’re not here to relieve anyone of their duties,” City Manager Michael Ciaravino said, responding to Angelo. “It’s temporary.”

“At the end of the day, the Civil Service Commission stands until this body speaks to it,” he said.

Ciaravino reminded the council that it agreed to hire a human resources director last year in order to support best hiring practices, address disciplinary matters, absenteeism, compliance mandates and to “bring the City of Newburgh into the 21st Century.”

“We actually wanted a full-time human resources person at the (starting) gate… to minimize some of the employment calls we get,” said Councilman Torrance Harvey. “We’re not supposed to get involved with HR issues.”

“Now we have an opportunity to get that full-time HR person,” he said Monday.

Anxiety regarding the commission reaches back more than a year to when Mayor Judy Kennedy called for a review of the functions of the commission following its refusal to grant then police Chief Dan Cameron a promotional exam.

“She’s taken on responsibilities that are not officially part of what the civil service administrator should be conducting,” said city Councilwoman Karen Mejia, referring to Mills. “Through her own decisions, with financial recognition for the extra duties, she’s been performing them.”

The extra duties have cost taxpayers’ money, Ciaravino noted, and was part of the reason for the hiring of the part-time human resources director.

“We’re putting the cart before the horse,” said former civil service commissioner and city Councilwoman Cindy Holmes, referring to the proposed position change.

“We should see that she has all the job duties that she’s supposed to have and (is) performing those job duties before we implement this resolution,” Holmes said referring to human resources director.

The city council is expected to vote again on the resolution when Kennedy returns next week.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com