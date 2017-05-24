Dukes fall in MHAL finals

Marlboro’s baseball team, the defending state Class B champs, reached the MHAL semis Monday, May 15, against FDR, and the Dukes came out hitting and running with a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Presidents had the final say, scoring eight runs in the second inning to rout the Dukes 10-3.

“We gave a couple of free passes, three RBIs,” said John Morrissey, Marlboro’s coach, of the hits and errors in that big inning for FDR. “We just gave them a good pitch to hit, and they knew what to do with it.”

Sam Mongelli tripled home a run in the first before Tristan Ceriello hit a sacrifice fly to give Marlboro a 2-0 lead. The Presidents tacked on two more runs in the third off an error and a single before the Dukes, dropping to 10-6, scored another run in the fifth inning.

“We started our real hot. We made some mistakes throughout the year,” said Morrissey “These guys have turned it on. They were playing really well for the last few weeks, and I knew going into this we could give them a good game, but it just didn’t work out that way today.”

After that loss to Class AA FDR, the Dukes readied for the sectional playoffs by playing Valley Central, AA school, and scrimmaging FDR.

“A loss never helps anybody. We have to look ahead of what we’re going to do next,” said Morrissey. “We’re going to learn, we’re going to get better, so when we get to sectionals, we’ll do what we need to do.”

By Bond Brungard

