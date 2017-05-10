Five vie for 3 school board seats

Voters will head to the polls next week to decide on the Newburgh Enlarged City School District’s 2017-2018 school budget and choose candidates to fill seats on the Board of Education.

Five candidates are running for three open seats. Mark Levinstein, Sylvia Santiago and William Walker are running for the positions, along with board member Darren Stridiron and board President Carole Mineo. School board terms are three years.

Mark Levinstein

Levinstein, a former Board of Education member, said, if elected, one of his main goals would be to foster more cooperation between parents and educators. “If elected, I will work towards partnering with parents and educators to create better outcomes and opportunities for the children of the Newburgh school district,” Levinstein wrote to the Mid Hudson Times this week.

“I will try to ensure a safe and secure environment for the children of this district, so our educators can provide the best instruction possible. My priority would be to strive for the lofty goal that all our students graduate, and that they are college or career ready, and civic-minded young adults.”

Sylvia Santiago

Santiago ran for a seat on the board in 2016. If elected, Santiago said she would work to achieve “education fairness for all.” Board priorities include fiscal responsibility, improving district communications and “helping families navigate through the educational process,” she wrote.

“I understand the varied interests of our youth, our families, and community both local and educational,” Santiago said. “I’ve been a parent advocate, school representative and active community member for the past 15 years. I believe my work experience with budgets and analysis, along with my passion and dedication would make me an effective Newburgh school board member. I’m committed to student achievement and understand that all stakeholders play a vital role in the district’s success.”

William Walker

Walker, a retired English teacher, said he wanted “to continue to raise the reading, writing, (and) analytical skills of all students.” He listed budget alignment, staff diversity, and curriculum and teacher development as board priorities.

“I knew in the third grade that I was going to be a teacher,” Walker wrote in an email this week. “I spent 41 years being that. My experiences and my dedication to educating the children in our district forged sound, practical educational practices with my students and peers. Those same experiences taught me about the struggles, aspirations, and issues affecting students, their parents, and our district. This knowledge, combined with my eagerness to serve the diverse interest groups here, propel my desire to be a steward for strong policies that support all of our children.”

Carole Mineo

Board President Mineo has served for one term. She is a retired principal of Gidney Avenue Memorial School.

“Prior to running for the board, I worked as an educational professional for 33 years in Newburgh and want to give back to my community,” Mineo wrote last week. “The last three years serving on the Board of Education has demonstrated my commitment to the educational community in Newburgh, as well as beginning to fulfill my hope that all children will have every opportunity to read and do math successfully by the end of second grade.”

Mineo listed some of the district’s accomplishments under her tenure as president to include creating the new NFA West campus, an increase in the graduation rate, flat taxes for two years, no staff lay-offs and more technology in district schools.

Darren Stridiron

Stridiron was elected to the board in 2014. In his online bio, he lists school safety, early literacy and “ensuring that our schools are meeting the needs of all learners” as priorities for the board.

“As a business owner, I understand the value of asking important questions and that the district is, in fact, a $250-million business where the clients are the students,” Stridiron wrote. “By reelecting me to the Board of Education for another three-year term, I can continue to ask questions and ensure that all of my decisions are made with clarity and that the taxpayers can have faith that every dollar is being spent wisely.”

Stridiron noted district achievements while serving on the board to include the increased graduation rate, expansion of NFA’s nursing program, Temple Hill’s return to good standing and the launch of a summer arts program.

A school board candidates’ forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Calvary Presbyterian Church, located at 120 South Street.

The school district election takes place on Tuesday, May 16. Poll sites are open from 12-9 p.m. District residents will also vote on the 2017-18 Newburgh Free Library budget.

For more information on the candidates and the proposed school budget, visit the NESCD website at Newburghschools.org – click on “2017-18 Budget Information” on the “Board of Ed” drop-down menu on the homepage.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com