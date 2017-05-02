Flowers in bloom at Wallkill River School

The arrival of spring heralds the first juried watercolor exhibit at Wallkill River School. Artists from across the region will be competing for prizes for their best watercolor paintings depicting flowers in bloom.

The exhibit will be juried by watercolor teacher and artist Janet Campbell, and will be kicked off with a live demonstration by Campbell of her watercolor pouring technique at the reception on May 6, from 5 – 7 p.m. Awards are people’s choice, and visitors will be able to vote for their favorite floral painting. The reception and exhibit are free, open to the public and refreshments are served.

Whether it’s a lush bouquet of roses, loosely painted in a still life, or a single orchid, delicately placed on the hair of a young woman in a portrait, its safe to say that flowers have consistently been a favorite subject amongst many different kinds of artists throughout the years. Watercolor has always been the most capable medium when it comes to flowers. Due to its transparent nature and soft color, watercolor paint is perfect for handling any kind of floral subject, but it’s particularly well suited for capturing the fragility and translucence of a flower petal. Whether you are painting the shimmering petals of a young apple blossom or the vibrant chutes of a hardy sunflower, watercolor will always offer “breathtaking” results.

Award-winning watercolorist, and long time Wallkill River School of Art artist, Janet Campbell, will be the juror for this competition. Campbell has been a represented artist and teacher here at the Wallkill River School of Art since its inception, and is quite reputable amongst our artists for her unique style of watercolor painting. Campbell’s initial art education was in the Botanical Illustration Program at the Bronx Botanical Garden and she has worked with several renowned watercolorists, such as Mel Stabin and Mary Evelyn Whitehill. With her advanced knowledge of both watercolor, and Florals, Campbell was the perfect choice as a juror for this event. One of Campbell’s more specialized techniques is watercolor “pouring” in which diluted watercolor is directly poured onto paper or board, to create an incredibly loose, and fluid image.

Campbell will be demonstrating this technique, at the reception on May 6, where participants will be encouraged to observe this magical technique, and ask questions about the process. For more information, and for directions, visit wallkillriverschool.com, or call 457-2727.

Exhibit is on view through May 30, 12 – 6 p.m., Mon.-Sat. at Wallkill River School of Art, 232 Ward St. Montgomery. For more information call 457-ARTS or to enter artwork go online to WallkillRiverSchool.com under the “exhibits” page. This exhibit is part of the Orange County Open Studio Tour.