Gardiner Open Studio tour returns

Get up close and personal in the workspace of 22 artists this weekend, at the annual Gardiner Open Studio Tour. This free, self-guided tour takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can meet these talented artists in their workspaces, experience demonstrations of their art or craft, share their philosophies and observe their techniques.

The artists:

Pam and Craig Booth, Cartoons by Booth. “We’ve been working in clay for over 30 years” Craig explains. “Pam is a trained sculptor (Memphis College of Art, SUNY New Paltz, Summit Art Center), and I’m a potter. I’ve always been a car enthusiast, and she (Pam) got bored with me going to car shows all the time: Pam said, ‘If you’re going to keep going, ( to car shows) do something to make some money.’ I made my first automotive pieces and took them to Hershey and everyone of them sold. It was exciting- a way to combine my love of cars, clay and art.”

Marcia Cole, multimedia. Much of her work was inspired by meditation, chants and visual expressions of energy. The resulting polychromatic strata is reminiscent of cyclic hymns, of the vibrations of human connection, and of fluxing landscapes.

Anna Davis, sculpture from natural found objects. “Crystals, branches, feathers and the bones used are all in praise of life, in celebration of earth, in honor of transformation and spiritual awakening. These pieces are primarily wall hangings and altars, creating sacred spaces within the home.”

Stacie Flynt, oil and acrylic paintings, portrait commissions, prints, and greeting cards. “I create art that inspires, affirms, and uplifts the spirit.”

Alexa Ginsberg, hand felted soft sculpture and accessories. “When I discovered felting it was love at first touch. I am continually inspired by the colors, textures, and feel of soft wool in my hands and the ability to mold them into so many different forms including beautiful wearable art and whimsical soft sculptures.”

Liz Glover Wilson, Stills, paintings and collage expressing the beauty of movement.

Keri K. Gould, textual photography and wearable fiber art. “My images emphasize the physical and emotional rhythms and patterns of life by visually commenting through texture, color and the play of light – giving viewers an opportunity to consider the framing of our visual viewpoints and emotional perspectives.”

Lynn Isaacson, painting and sculpture. “I found working with clay extremely pleasurable and much different than creating a painting. I found myself spending more and more time making a body of work with clay as the medium.”

Leonie Lacouette, clocks. Created from a basic language of circles, squares, ovals, and rectangles, the clocks are not only beautiful, but often playful as well. In one design, the otherwise hidden movement of the pendulum swings gently back and forth, revealed by a perfectly circular hole punched through the face of the piece to create a dynamic (and unexpected) game of ‘hide-and-seek’.

Marsha Massih, oil paintings. Marsha Massih is an award-winning oil painter, exhibiting her landscapes and still lifes throughout the Northeast and abroad for over 20 years.

Andrea McFarland, landscapes. “After my 2013 move from Oregon to Gardiner, I discovered the rugged ecosystem of the Shawangunks. The natural world is my passion and my refuge. In my work I try to recreate a hiker’s perspective of landscapes as potential journeys that can draw us out of our usual tired circle of thoughts into a more spacious place. I hope to simply convey the inherently generous, fluid and mysterious nature of the world that I see.”

Meadow, sculptor, jeweler, painter, printmaker, product designer and children’s book author and illustrator. Meadow’s work is constantly redefining and refining intimacy and emotional relationships between herself, her materials and her visual language.

Annie O’Neill, painting and pottery. As an artist there is variety in her work, though her love of Mexican folk motifs appears no matter the medium she’s working in.

Jonathan Pazer, photographer. “My work starts out with my own photographs of landscapes, architectural details or colorful scenes and other unusual views…. Ultimately I convert these realistic photos into my abstract images. My work uses bold, saturated, and intense colors both because they appeal to me and also to make clear that the images that result are not photos of a rational observable reality but instead represent vistas of my own idiosyncratic landscape of abstraction.”

Marilyn Perry, acrylics and encaustics. She is fascinated by the evanescence of the natural world in its constantly changing patterns — seascapes, water vistas, moonlight, lava, forests, the sky, flowers in the wind – which she paints, with semi-abstract abandon.

Bruce Pileggi, digital photography, drawing and painting. Bruce Pileggi’s work modulates between abstract and figurative, but is always anchored in exploring the relationship between himself and how he fits into the rest of the world.

Ron Schaefer, oil paintings. Utilizing an1830s one-room school house as a studio, Ron paints with a propensity for vernacular styles of architecture, industrial subjects, landscapes and still life.

Suzy Sureck, multi media artist. Her sculptural installations, drawings, videos and photographs involve the physical and metaphoric qualities of wind, water, light and shadow, with attention to the environmental.

Jean Tansey, multi-media. “The images I choose to paint have their origins in photos from mass media which I substantially alter as use them as reference points. I hope that they spark reflection and conversation about the struggles which many in the world are facing.”

Gregory Thompson, photographer. “My photos reflect my interest in landscapes, people, old structures, geometric designs and patterns in natural or man made environments.”

John A. Varriano, portrait artist. . As an artist and instructor, John focuses on how to observe nature and effectively translate the language of light into the language of paint.

DM Weil Gallery. At more than 3,000 square feet, the DM Weil Gallery may be the largest modern art gallery in New York’s Hudson Valley. While the art on the walls — the eye-popping abstract creations of acclaimed painter DM Weil — has been praised by critics and collectors alike, the gallery’s mission statement remains, “Why Can’t Fine Art Be Fun?”

Cynthia Winika, multi-media. “Lately I’ve been interested in abstraction.

Abstraction plays a role in my work as the bones of the intuitive, visual, non-verbal arrangement of elements with which I choose to make an image. My approach has been influenced by my study of Art: Western, since childhood, and Eastern, since young adulthood. Mix the two and I get the way I work.” A tour map can be obtained from the website: gostartists.org.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.