Goldback boys 2nd, girls 4th at OCIAA

After Newburgh’s boys’ 400-meter relay team qualified for the final at the OCIAA championships Friday in Warwick, Nathaniel Drew, the anchor, was upbeat and confident about a victory.

“We’re doing great,” he said, “just win it all.”

The Goldbacks finished second in the event with a time of 44:23 as the boys’ team was third overall with 61 points.

The Goldbacks won the 1,600-meter relay. Robert Walker, who won the 400 hurdles with a time of 53:39, and Brendon Hanson went 2-3 in the 200-meter dash. Hanson was second in the 100-meter dash.

Newburgh’s girls’ team was fourth with 44 points. Juantasia Cumberbatch won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25:67. Cumberbatch was the third leg on Newburgh’s winning 1,600-meter relay team. The Lady Goldbacks also won the 400-meter relay.

Justine Brooks, the second leg on the 1,600-meter relay team, was third in the 400-hurdles.

By Bond Brungard

