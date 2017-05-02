Goldbacks split twin bill with Kingston

Before the rest of his defense even took the field for the seventh inning, Matt Ulrich was on the mound throwing warm-up pitches.

He had already thrown a bit on the side the previous two innings to keep warm while his teammates batted on a chilly night at Delano-Hitch Stadium.

In the end, Ulrich worked his way around a base runner to finish off the Goldbacks’ 7-2 victory Thursday, earning them a split of a doubleheader with the Kingston Tigers.

“I was anxious,” Ulrich said. “Up a couple of runs against Kingston. They’re saying they’re the best guys in the section. We just went out and played ball. It was great.”

Ulrich allowed three hits in the fifth inning, leading to both Kingston runs, but held the Tigers offense down, giving the Goldbacks a chance to rally in the sixth inning.

“Matt’s probably our No. 1 guy right now,” Newburgh coach Scott Seabury said. “We turn to him. He’s our captain. We had a two-game losing streak against these guys. We turned to him and he did a great job.”

And after he lost a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, his teammates answered right back for him in the sixth as an RBI double by Lucas Prokosch tied the game and run scoring singles by Tyler Santiago, David Orr and Justin Allen gave the Goldbacks a 7-2 lead. Bryan Forgione also scored on a wild pitch.

“When we got that two-out rally, I can’t ask for my teammates to do any more than that,” Ulrich said. “They picked me up on both sides of the field.”

Newburgh tacked on a run in the seventh inning when Ryan McGuire drew a leadoff walk, took two bases on wild pitches and then scored when Santiago stole second base and the Kingston catcher threw the ball into center field.

“I’m happy with the effort,” Seabury said. “It’s been a while since we beat these guys. We were in both games. I’ve been telling them all along. Timely defense and timely hitting and good things happen.”

The win was the second of two games played between the Tigers. The Goldbacks had the winning runs on base in the opener, but were unable to capitalize in a 7-6 loss.

“I think that’s what I’m most proud of,” Seabury said. “These guys don’t stop fighting and that’s what we talk about. You never know until the final out.”

