Highland adopts $42.8 m budget

The Highland School board has approved a budget of $42,866,930 for the 2017-18 school year, which includes a tax levy of $26,807,253. This budget is $1,344,045 more than the 2016-17 budget.

The district will receive $14,045,326 in state aid; $6,621 from Payments in Lieu of Taxes and $507,730 in miscellaneous revenues. The district is also applying $1.5 million from their Fund Balance and Reserves to lower the tax burden upon residents.

Expenses in the $42.8 million budget pie break down to $3,588,594, or 8.37% for Administrative costs; $6,192,074, or 14.44% to pay for such items as the capital debt service, operations & maintenance, building electrical costs and the custodial staff, and $33,086,262, or 77.18% for educational costs, including salaries and benefits and transportation.

The district highlighted some of the increases in next year’s budget: Teaching – regular school for $10,798,160 up by $246,990; student programs at $$5,778,898 up by $349,713; student transportation & garage at $1,828,865 up by $69,911; Hospital & Medical Insurance at $$7,878,741 up by $379,011 and the Debt Service at $2,983,009 up by $346,148.

There are a few modest decreases in the 2017-18 budget: State Retirement at $656,661 a drop of $18,047; Teacher’s Retirement at $1,513,347 a decrease of $211,960 and legal services at $65,500 a drop of $7,000.

Business Director Louise Lynch said in addition to applying $1.5 million of Fund Balance money to the 2017-18 budget, the district also has 4% of unassigned Fund Balance on hand “that we’re hoping we’re not going to need and that’s about $1.6 million that we could use. Remember, a number of years ago we were criticized for not having that [4%], so we’d rather not use that.” She said the district has this money available in case of an emergency.

Lynch said the budget is right at the tax cap of 2.9% and will require a simple majority to pass.

Lynch said this proposed budget maintains all educational programs, while struggling with the increased costs of health insurance benefits that is affecting every school district. She said if the foundation [state] aid were funded as it should be “our taxpayers wouldn’t be hit so hard or maybe we would have more from the state and less from the local share.”

Superintendent Deborah Haab said the district annually performs a juggling act to balance the needs of the students while “also being cognizant of the impact of the cost to our community.” She pointed out that Highland “still has the lowest budget in the county by far and we’re maintaining the programs that are in place for our students, which we certainly are happy that that’s the outcome of this budgeting process. We didn’t have to reduce anything that impacts our students.”

As with other school districts, Haab said Highland is finding it difficult to cope with significant increases in health insurance premiums.

“We’ve done some things to try to contain our costs in looking for less expensive plans [and] through contract negotiations by increasing employee contributions, but its hard to keep pace with the size of the increases that we’re seeing right now.”

Haab was hoping the district would receive more than $14 million in state aid. She said if the aid formulae was calculated as it is written by statute “we’d be getting $2.3 million more. Just think about the impact of an additional $2.3 million would be for Highland. We could restore and add programs and we could reduce the cost to the community but until that happens we continue to work to stay within our levy limit and to maintain programs for our students to be successful.”

Haab lays this issue squarely at the feet of the Legislature and the Governor.

“They decide through their state budget negotiations on whether or not that aid formulae is going to be allowed to produce the amount of aid that it should,” she said. “In the past we had the Gap Elimination Adjustment, where not only was our state aid frozen, we were receiving less so the state could close its [budget] gap.”

Haab lobbies elected officials on a regular basis trying to fix a system that she contends shortchanges Highland from their entitled state aid funding.

“Until the Legislature and the Governor will agree to that we will continue to receive less,” she said.

Haab said if the aid formulae were to be administered fairly across the state, districts that repeatedly receive less, like Highland, would receive more and districts getting more might then receive less.

“Politics, in my opinion, influences the state aid formulas depending on area and representation [and is] not always driven by need,” she said.

Haab said a presentation on the 2017-18 school budget is presently on the district’s website at highland-k12.org and an informational newsletter will be mailed out to the public in the near future.

“I would just ask our community to read, ask questions and be informed when they come to the polls,” she said.

The Budget vote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 in the band room at the High School at 320 Pancake Hollow Rd. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com